Microscopy review finds that 94% of covid-vaccinated people with health issues have distinctly abnormal blood

Long after a person gets “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), his or her blood remains persistently tainted with foreign matter, a new study out of Italy has found.

Drs. Franco Giovannini, M.D., Riccardo Benzi Cipelli, M.D., and Giampaolo Pisano, M.D. – all surgeons – conducted a microscopy analysis on blood samples collected from people who got “fully vaccinated” for the Fauci Flu. They found that 94 percent of the samples were clearly unhealthy, suggesting that the shots leave behind permanently unclean blood.

Describing the tainted blood as “abnormal,” the study explains that foreign structures plague the blood of the fully jabbed. In some people, they form crystalline-type structures. In others, they create long-forming tubes and fibers that damage blood flow.

These mystery substances end up clotting, in many cases, cutting off circulation and creating a heart attack or even death. (Related: The after effects of covid “vaccination” have left millions of people disabled, research shows.)

Covid jabs appear to contain graphene, which is not labeled on their ingredient lists

One of the substances identified in the tainted blood samples of the fully jabbed appears to be graphene, the atoms of which arrange themselves into hexagons, forming flat crystal sheets.

Graphene is not technically a metal, but it behaves like a metallic compound. Graphene could be one of the mechanisms through which non-blood clots are forming inside the bodies of the fully jabbed.

“The two shapes they noticed in the blood stream were crystal-like chunks and tube-like lengths,” write Jennifer Margulis and Joe Wang for The Epoch Times.

“While the researchers could not confirm that what they saw was graphene, they pointed out that graphene can aggregate into shapes similar to those the doctors observed.”

Graphene is a foreign substance of choice for many new pharmaceutical drugs and vaccine injections. It is used in nasal spray flu vaccines and is currently being looked at for other applications.

None of the currently authorized or approved Fauci Flu shots list graphene as an ingredient. However, this latest study and several others prior have identified what appears to be graphene inside the vials.

While this newest study did not specifically test for graphene, the authors wrote that graphene could be what is self-assembling into structures throughout the bodies of the fully jabbed, allowing blood and other substances to form deadly clots.

“Graphene can self-assemble tiny nano-structures, making it useful for carbon nanotubes and carbon fiber,” the Times piece explains.

“These speculations raise more questions than answers, as neither graphene nor other metallic compounds were supposed to have been used in the vaccines. So why did over 950 people experiencing post-vaccination health issues present with foreign material in their blood?”

An earlier study out of Korea shows that mRNA (messenger RNA)-contaminated blood contains metallic objects that, based on the ingredient lists, should not be present.

That team of doctors, upon analyzing various blood samples, declared that the “preponderance of evidence” points to “foreign materials” inside covid jabs that persist through people’s bodies long after getting injected.

“From the 8 COVID-19 vaccine recipients: 6 plasma samples contained a multilayered disc of unidentified composition; 3 samples contained beaded coil-like materials; 1 plasma sample contained a fibrous bundle of similar appearing beaded foreign material; and a different group of 3 samples had crystal-like formations of foreign material,” the Korean study explains about what those doctors found.

“The various shapes and sizes of foreign materials in the centrifuged plasmas of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals closely resembled the shapes and sizes of foreign materials previously observed directly in the vaccines themselves.”

The latest news about the deadly effects of covid clot shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

