Microscopy review finds that 94% of covid-vaccinated people with health issues have distinctly abnormal blood

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.Long after a person gets “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), his or her blood remains persistently tainted with foreign matter, a new study out of Italy has found.

Drs. Franco Giovannini, M.D., Riccardo Benzi Cipelli, M.D., and Giampaolo Pisano, M.D. – all surgeons – conducted a microscopy analysis on blood samples collected from people who got “fully vaccinated” for the Fauci Flu. They found that 94 percent of the samples were clearly unhealthy, suggesting that the shots leave behind permanently unclean blood.

Describing the tainted blood as “abnormal,” the study explains that foreign structures plague the blood of the fully jabbed. In some people, they form crystalline-type structures. In others, they create long-forming tubes and fibers that damage blood flow.

These mystery substances end up clotting, in many cases, cutting off circulation and creating a heart attack or even death. (Related: The after effects of covid “vaccination” have left millions of people disabled, research shows.)

Covid jabs appear to contain graphene, which is not labeled on their ingredient lists

One of the substances identified in the tainted blood samples of the fully jabbed appears to be graphene, the atoms of which arrange themselves into hexagons, forming flat crystal sheets.

Graphene is not technically a metal, but it behaves like a metallic compound. Graphene could be one of the mechanisms through which non-blood clots are forming inside the bodies of the fully jabbed.

“The two shapes they noticed in the blood stream were crystal-like chunks and tube-like lengths,” write Jennifer Margulis and Joe Wang for The Epoch Times.

“While the researchers could not confirm that what they saw was graphene, they pointed out that graphene can aggregate into shapes similar to those the doctors observed.”

Graphene is a foreign substance of choice for many new pharmaceutical drugs and vaccine injections. It is used in nasal spray flu vaccines and is currently being looked at for other applications.

None of the currently authorized or approved Fauci Flu shots list graphene as an ingredient. However, this latest study and several others prior have identified what appears to be graphene inside the vials.

While this newest study did not specifically test for graphene, the authors wrote that graphene could be what is self-assembling into structures throughout the bodies of the fully jabbed, allowing blood and other substances to form deadly clots.

“Graphene can self-assemble tiny nano-structures, making it useful for carbon nanotubes and carbon fiber,” the Times piece explains.

“These speculations raise more questions than answers, as neither graphene nor other metallic compounds were supposed to have been used in the vaccines. So why did over 950 people experiencing post-vaccination health issues present with foreign material in their blood?”

An earlier study out of Korea shows that mRNA (messenger RNA)-contaminated blood contains metallic objects that, based on the ingredient lists, should not be present.

That team of doctors, upon analyzing various blood samples, declared that the “preponderance of evidence” points to “foreign materials” inside covid jabs that persist through people’s bodies long after getting injected.

“From the 8 COVID-19 vaccine recipients: 6 plasma samples contained a multilayered disc of unidentified composition; 3 samples contained beaded coil-like materials; 1 plasma sample contained a fibrous bundle of similar appearing beaded foreign material; and a different group of 3 samples had crystal-like formations of foreign material,” the Korean study explains about what those doctors found.

“The various shapes and sizes of foreign materials in the centrifuged plasmas of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals closely resembled the shapes and sizes of foreign materials previously observed directly in the vaccines themselves.”

The latest news about the deadly effects of covid clot shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.