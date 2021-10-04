STUDY: Areas with mask mandates seeing highest number of covid deaths

In every place where wearing a mask is “required” by the government, the number of people dying with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is substantially higher compared to places where people have returned back to living their normal, pre-covid lives.

In Oregon, for instance, where wearing a mask is something of a fetish, the number of “active cases” of the Chinese Virus is skyrocketing. Since August 24 when Gov. Kate Brown reinstated a statewide mask mandate, Wuhan Flu cases have soared by 73 percent.

“Cases and hospitalizations are at a record high,” Brown admitted in a statement while also praising masks for being really progressive.

“Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families, and quickly help stop further spread of COVID-19,” she added without providing a shred of proof to back these claims.

The situation is similar in South Korea, another mask haven. Despite 99 percent mask compliance, Fauci Flu cases in the Asian country have seen record highs for the past three months straight.

Singapore is also seeing a spike in new cases thanks to its mask mandate. That country is on day 527 of a continuous mask mandate and 82 percent of its population is now “fully vaccinated,” and yet sicknesses and deaths are higher than they have ever been since the beginning of the plandemic.

“Pretty incredible feat of media gaslighting that no one is asking politicians and experts how they can continue justifying mandates,” tweeted a person who shared these and other statistics for the world to see.

Unmasked Orange County is doing better than masked Los Angeles County

In the United States, Minnesota, of all places, is currently seeing the most new cases emerge compared to any other state – including Florida, which we were all told would be a giant morgue thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pro-freedom policies.

It turns out that DeSantis was right, and whoever runs Minnesota is wrong. Freedom is the best policy, and it just so happens that freedom saves more lives than tyranny ever has.

Orange County, Calif., is another shining example of how freedom is the best way to go. While next-door Los Angeles County brought back its mask mandates and is now pushing vaccine passports, it is seeing much more sickness, misery, and death compared to unmasked Orange County.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever get over that LA mandates masks 2+ months ago, neighboring Orange County didn’t mandate masks, yet the county without a mandate did better and followed the same trajectory,” the same Twitter user wrote about this comparison.

“If sanity & science still existed, we’d be done pretending masks matter.”

Arizona and Nevada offer another side-by-side look at the benefits of freedom over fascism. Fully open and mask-free Arizona, it turns out, is far outperforming the masked Branch Covidian land of Nevada.

And finally, Denmark. The European country recently ended all covid restrictions and returned completely back to normal, and since that time covid itself has all but disappeared.

Once again, freedom is the best remedy. Freedom makes people healthier, happier and more resistant to diseases that spread through the air, as well as those that spread through the government and the mainstream media.

“None of this is to say that mask mandates have no effect,” writes Selwyn Duke for The New American.

“In fact, studies have found that masks become as pathogen-laden Petri dishes on people’s faces, can restrict oxygen intake and induce dangerously high carbon dioxide levels in people’s bloodstreams, may introduce unhealthful plastic microparticles into wearer’s systems, can cause skin problems, may exacerbate anxiety and breathing difficulties in children, and can lead to altered facial development in kids due to continuous mouth-breathing.”

Chinese Virus tyranny is the real pandemic. To keep up with the latest, visit Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

