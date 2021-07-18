Research: Natural covid infection creates real immunity while vaccines destroy it

Testing “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) and later recovering from it, assuming you got sick at all, provides lasting immunity that science shows cannot be conferred through “vaccination.”

The latest figures presented to the Israeli Health Ministry show that Chinese Virus injections do not provide any type of lasting protection against disease. In fact, they increase a person’s risk of contracting and testing positive for variants like “delta,” which are now said to be circulating.

More than 7,700 “cases” of the Wuhan Flu were detected in Israel during the latest variant surge, and only 72 of them, or less than one percent, occurred in people who had previously contracted the Chinese Virus. More than 3,000 patients, or about 40 percent of new cases, meanwhile, were detected in people who had gotten injected in compliance with the government’s command.

“With a total of 835,792 Israelis known to have recovered from the virus, the 72 instances of reinfection amount to 0.0086% of people who were already infected with COVID,” reported Israel National News.

“By contrast, Israelis who were vaccinated were 6.72 times more likely to get infected after the shot than after natural infection, with over 3,000 of the 5,193,499, or 0.0578%, of Israelis who were vaccinated getting infected in the latest wave.”

Vaccines are the true virus – JUST SAY NO!

The news has, as you might expect, greatly divided Israel’s Health Ministry experts, some of whom are Branch Covidians who have put their full and undivided faith in the injections, and others who are more skeptical.

Adherents to the religion of Faucism simply cannot process a world in which chemical mRNA injections are anything other than the perfect cure for Chinese Germs, guiding us all into the “new normal” as genetically modified (GMO) chimeras.

As Nancy Reagan once said:

“Drugs take away the dream from every child’s heart and replace it with a nightmare, and it’s time we in America stand up and replace those dreams.”

Nancy Reagan, when asked by a little girl what she should do if someone offered her drugs, told the child, “Well, you just say no.”

We could not agree more, Mrs. Reagan, which is why we tell our readers daily to just say no to drugs, in this case Chinese Virus drugs from the government. These drug needles threaten to destroy the lives of children and adults alike, and should be avoided whenever a drug dealer “doctor” like Tony Fauci tries to push them on you.

Thousands of people are becoming seriously injured or dying from these injectable drugs, which are unsafe and entirely experimental. Nancy Reagan would be horrified to see these drug pushers in the government and the media telling parents to jab their precious little ones with them.

Not only that, but these drugs from the government are spreading more “variants” at “warp speed,” which is making the plandemic worse.

What people need are healing foods and herbs, not drugs from a Big Pharma factory. Sadly, many people have been misled into believing that certain herbs are “dangerous drugs,” when the reality is that drug “medicine” of the kind now being dispensed to fight Chinese Germs are the truly dangerous drugs.

“The vaccinated ones are creating and spreading variants as well as the deadly inflammatory spike proteins,” wrote one of our own commenters. “We will all be affected and harmed sooner or later.”

The latest news about the Chinese Virus injection deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

IsraelNationalNews.com

ReaganFoundation.org

DrEddyMD.com

