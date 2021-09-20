CDC: Fourth wave of COVID – despite vaccines – worse than second wave

Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities in September 2021 were higher than the year prior. According to the agency’s data, COVID-19 deaths during the first 10 days of September 2021 are almost twice as high as the number of deaths from the first 10 days of September 2020. The higher fatalities form part of the fourth wave of COVID-19 that comes alongside mass vaccinations in the U.S.

According to the agency, daily COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. never go beyond 960 from Sept. 1 to Sept. 10, 2020. Meanwhile, daily COVID-19 fatalities from Sept. 1 to Sept. 10, 2021, go as high as 1,860.

Despite the trend of daily COVID-19 deaths staying under 1,000, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine on Dec. 11, 2020. The regulator later grants the Pfizer vaccine – to be called Comirnaty – full approval on Aug. 23, 2021. The FDA’s full approval of Comirnaty paves the way for both private and public entities to mandate COVID-19 vaccination.

Around 179 million Americans complete the two-dose Comirnaty vaccine since its December 2020 authorization. However, the vaccine is unable to stop the spread of the more contagious B16172 delta variant from India. The strain now comprises almost all of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and even causes breakthrough infections in people.

During a recent White House press conference, President Joe Biden proceeds to denounce unvaccinated Americans. He says during a Sept. 9 press briefing: “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. [It’s] caused by the fact that … we still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot.” Biden continues that unvaccinated Americans who catch COVID-19 “overcrowd our hospitals” and “[overrun] emergency rooms and intensive care units.”

Biden issues a thinly veiled threat toward Americans declining the COVID-19 vaccine in the same press conference: “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.”

The vaccines are driving the latest wave of infections

However, many sources claim that the vaccines for protecting people against COVID-19 are actually responsible for driving up cases and deaths. One article by Christopher Yates of the University of Bath in the United Kingdom quotes a report by Public Health England(PHE) about COVID-19 deaths there. The PHE report says out of 274 people who died from the delta strain within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, 63.4 percent – 163 Britons – have at least one dose of the vaccine.

Aside from the U.K., Israel is another country facing a rise in COVID-19 cases despite vaccinating its population. The Middle Eastern nation uses the Comirnaty vaccine on its population, alongside some doses of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine. Israel prides itself as the most vaccinated nation due to injecting its citizens in record time, even surpassing the U.S. at one point. (Related: 95% of severe patients in Israeli hospitals are vaccinated, warns doctor.)

But two studies in Israel show that the Comirnaty vaccine itself contributes to the spread of COVID-19 infections. One study from Tel Aviv University and Clalit Healthcare Services shows that the Pfizer shot increases the likelihood of people catching SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. Through analyzing COVID-19 test results from both unvaccinated and vaccinated Israelis, the researchers seek to find out if vaccinated Israelis contract variants of concern than unvaccinated citizens.

According to their findings from April 2021, Israelis who get two doses of Comirnaty are eight times more likely to contract the South African B1351 variant than unvaccinated individuals. They also note that the British B117 variant is more prevalent in Israelis who get one dose of Comirnaty. However, the researchers clarify that infection rates caused by the B117 strain are the same in both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated Israelis. (Related: Study finds Pfizer coronavirus vaccine puts people at HIGHER risk of covid “variants”.)

Later, Israeli health officials report that Comirnaty is only 39 percent effective against the B16172 delta strain. The country’s Ministry of Health (MOH) notes this finding in a July 22 report. It adds that the MOH’s finding is based on COVID-19 cases between June 20 and July 17 – concurrent with the delta variant’s spread throughout the country.

The July 22 MOH report also shows Comirnaty’s diminished effectiveness over time. It says that Israelis who get the vaccine in January 2021 only have 16 percent protection against COVID-19 transmission, while those who are vaccinated in February 2021 are 44 percent protected. Israelis who get the shot in March 2021 have 67 percent protection, while those who get vaccinated in April 2021 have 75 percent protection.

Ramon Tomey

