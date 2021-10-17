Fully vaccinated Florida man DIES from covid, MSN implies it’s the fault of unvaccinated people

A North Palm Beach man is dead after contracting post-vaccination “covid pneumonia.” And the mainstream media – MSN in particular – is blaming the unvaccinated.

Vincent Konidare reportedly died on Sept. 19 after testing “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) on Aug. 2. Vincent’s wife Jaime told the media that her now-deceased husband had no pre-existing health conditions, but did receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) injection back in March.

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.MSN reported that Vincent’s post-vaccination health woes started with a cough. That cough escalated until eventually Vincent was taken to the hospital and put on a ventilator, which is usually a death sentence for patients who end up on this misguided protocol.

For more than a month, Vincent “battled” covid while attached to that ventilator at the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. Then, suddenly, he died of a lack of oxygen, Jaime says.

“They called us and said, ‘You know, we just can’t give him any more oxygen,’” Jaime recalls. “‘He’s getting 100% and he’s failing,’ and at that point, we all went to the hospital and we got there just in time to say goodbye.”

“I just want people to know: This was a great guy. He was an amazing husband, an amazing father, he was a beautiful, handsome, strong, healthy, kindhearted guy who was loved by so many people. The outpouring of love just never stopped,” Jaime added in a statement to the media.

Despite her husband’s death, Jaime Konidare says that everyone should “go ahead and get vaccinated” and “wear a mask”

Even though she has suffered tremendous grief from the loss of her husband, Jaime is still pushing others to get “vaccinated.” She apparently is unable to make the connection between her husband’s death and the jab he received.

“I would tell that person to go ahead and get vaccinated because I still feel like it’s the right thing to do, but to not let down your guard,” Jaime told MSN.

“You still need to wear your mask. You still need to stay away from super spreader events and follow all the other guidelines because it’s not a guarantee that you will not get sick.”

This insane propaganda has come to be expected from the mainstream media: a loved one dies and their family members are immediately all over the news instructing people to follow the Tony Fauci protocol by following in the footsteps of the now-dead loved one.

It is laughably obvious what the agenda is, at least to those who are paying attention. But sadly, there are many out there who will read a story like this and take that advice.

The implication, of course, is that everyone out there who is not wearing a mask and getting vaccinated is somehow responsible for the death of the person who did all that and still died.

If that is the case, then the vaccines do not work, period. It cannot go both ways and still be logical: either the vaccine works and those who take it are protected, or it does not work and there is no point in taking it at all.

“The spirit of evil set loose in this world is frightening,” wrote one commenter at Natural News about the insanity of everything that is happening in the name of “fighting covid.”

“They have evil and murder in their hearts. Fauci has been closely associated with every ‘pandemic’ worldwide for the last 40 years. I don’t think AIDS, Ebola, MERS, or SARS was any more an accident than COVID. These creeps aren’t done.”

The latest news about post-vaccination deaths from “covid” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

MSN.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.