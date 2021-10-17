Comirnaty, the only covid vaccine conditionally approved by the FDA, is still not available in the USA – every vaccine “mandate” is illegal

There seems to be an incredible amount of confusion across the country as many doctors and pharmacists are unaware of the fact that the only Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” that has received conditional approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is Comirnaty, which is not even available yet.

The Pfizer-BioNTech injection that is available only has emergency use authorization (EUA), it turns out. Comirnaty has not yet been produced and distributed, and may not be until later this year.

Even though it is claimed that Comirnaty contains the same ingredients as the Pfizer-BioNTech injection bearing EUA, legally speaking the two are not the same. This was confirmed by Matthew Staver from the Liberty Counsel, who told The Epoch Times that this whole situation is a sham.

“Under the emergency use authorization, everyone has an option to accept or refuse the product. And that means every person, military and civilian,” Staver is quoted as saying. “So this is critical. All of the mandates, from the military to the civilian population, are violating federal law.”

“You cannot interchange BioNTech’s Cominarty with Pfizer’s [shot] from a legal standpoint. They are legally distinct.”

None of the “authorities” know what’s going on anymore

An investigation by The Epoch Times revealed that state and federal officials, as well as pharmacies, are all over the map when it comes to their understanding of what the FDA actually approved.

Many entities falsely believe that Comirnaty is the same thing as the Pfizer-BioNTech injection with EUA. An official from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) also said “it’s the same thing” in response to an inquiry about the two shots.

A handful of state officials, however, clearly stated that they have not yet received any doses of Comirnaty, suggesting that this shot is distinctly different from the others that are currently available.

“The CDC anticipates that Comirnaty will begin to ship some time in November at the earliest,” a spokesman from the Arizona Department of Health confirmed, referring further inquiries to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Officials from Maryland, Washington, Idaho and Tennessee said much the same, pointing to the fact that there are currently still a lot of EUA vials in stock and that Comirnaty shots will not replace those until they are gone.

“We don’t expect vials with the brand name ‘Comirnaty’ affixed to them to be delivered until later in the year,” a spokesman from the Idaho Department of Health confirmed.

Only one state, Delaware, says it has a few thousand doses of Comirnaty on the way.

The FDA, when asked about the situation, referred inquiries to the CDC and HHS. But HHS does not seem to know that there is a difference between the shots, either, as an official there said she is “puzzled” by the questions she is receiving.

Nobody seems to know what is really going on, in other words. And yet despite not knowing what is going on, everyone is in a mad rush to get everyone “fully vaccinated” at warp speed.

“So much for all the people who were totally convinced the FDA ‘approved’ the ‘vaccine’ they are rolling up their sleeves for all this time,” wrote an Epoch Times commenter about the fiasco. “Tired of being misled and lied to.”

Chinese Virus “vaccine” deception is everywhere. To keep up with the latest, visit Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

