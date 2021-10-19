Ireland town that’s 99.7% “fully vaccinated” seeing massive covid “outbreak”

The Irish enclave of Waterford, where 99.7 percent of all adults are now “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), is seeing a huge outbreak of the disease.

According to reports, this latest surge in new “cases” of the Fauci Flu is igniting fears that Ireland might be on the verge of going through a fifth “wave” of the disease – even though people are obeying the government’s demand that they get jabbed.

In the last seven days, Waterford has seen 408 new cases of the Chinese Flu. This translates to an incidence rate of 351.2 infections per 100,000 people. Over the past two weeks, Waterford has seen 719 new cases, or 618.9 cases per 100,000 people.

“County Waterford has the highest adult vaccination rates in Ireland at 99%+,” tweeted someone familiar with the new data. “Followed by County Carlow in second place at 98%+.”

“County Waterford also has the highest Covid incidence rates in Ireland, followed by County Carlow in second place,” this same person added. “What is going on?”

This sounds a whole lot like the current situation in Vermont. Despite nearly 90 percent of the state now being “fully vaccinated,” Chinese Virus hospitalizations are soaring.

It seems like wherever the most people are getting jabbed for the Wuhan Flu, there you will find the most cases of illness and death. And wherever people are just saying no, there you will find the healthiest people who have long since moved on with their lives.

Covid is a mental illness

Hilariously, Waterford was actually considered to be the crown jewel of Ireland’s mass vaccination program. Prior to this outbreak, government officials were bragging about how compliant the county is, and how this would put an end to the plandemic.

What ended up happening instead is that the region ignited a fresh round of illnesses as fully vaccinated residents flood their local emergency rooms in desperate need of care.

“For the first time since March, the number of patients in hospital with Covid in Ireland is over 400,” reported Citizen Free Press. “This in a country where 92% of adults have been vaccinated against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) Virus.”

“It’s worse for County Waterford where almost every single person over the age of 18 has been double jabbed and yet case numbers are surging with more than 700 new cases documented in the last 2 weeks.”

The irony of all this can hardly be overlooked. For more than a year, the world was told that getting jabbed for Chinese Germs would put an end to the plandemic, and now it appears that the only reason there is even still a plandemic at all is because of the so-called “vaccines.”

“The number of vaccinated patients in ICU now is almost as high as the entire number of Covid patients in ICU a year ago. HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry admitted the figures were ‘higher than we would like’ but added they would be even higher but for the impact of vaccination,” Citizen Free Press further reported.

So, where do we go from here? Not very far, sadly, because the governments of the world seem hellbent on pushing these jabs until every last soul on the planet has been marked with a death shot.

“What is it going to take for people to open their eyes?” asked one commenter.

“The vaccines don’t work,” wrote another. “This story shows the outcomes of the vaccines. Some critical thinking here by ordinary people would help a lot!”

“Booster, boosters, get your free boosters right here!” joked yet another.

The latest news about how Chinese Virus shots are making people sick can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts