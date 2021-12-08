Biden regime aggressively pushing booster shots for all Americans, guaranteeing another wave of hospitalizations and deaths from vaccine injuries

It is no longer enough for Americans to take the first one (Johnson & Johnson) or two (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) "vaccines" for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). In order to be considered "fully vaccinated," the Biden regime now insists that Americans take as many "booster" shots as demanded by the government at any given time in order to continue participating in "normal" society.

The illegitimate Biden White House is actually now calling it a three-shot course as opposed to a one- or two-shot course followed by “boosters.” Three injections are the new baseline standard for maintaining up-to-date “immunity” against the Chinese Virus.

As soon as this week, reports indicate, Pedo Joe’s people are planning to “begin the process of expanding the booster authorization to all adults.” This will mean that in order to remain fully vaccinated, the Branch Covidians and those who caved to the pressure will need to roll up their sleeves again (and eventually again and again) for more injections.

“As governments worldwide continue to ratchet up authoritarian punishments for the unvaccinated and undervaccinated, health officials are once again moving the goalposts when it comes to the definition of ‘fully vaxxed,’” reported Zero Hedge.

Biden orders 10 million “Pfizermectin” pills to pad pockets of Pfizer executives with more stolen profits

According to the Biden regime, jab efficacy wanes very quickly, requiring that the jabbed get more injections continuously in order to stay “safe” and help “flatten the curve.”

Axios has bought into and is now spreading this same lie, insisting that “broad consensus” dictates that people need to get boosted “around six months after their first series.”

At the current time, roughly 36 percent of Americans 65 and older have received a booster shot. This number is not nearly high enough for the Biden regime’s wishes.

“As every month goes by, the immunity wanes more and more,” claims fake television “doctor” Tony Fauci. “So as time goes by, you’re going to see more vaccinated people” getting sick and dying, he further admitted.

Fauci made sure to throw in a made-up caveat about how most “breakthrough” cases of post-injection infection are not usually severe, particularly in younger people, older people are “more vulnerable” and should thus line right up for their boosters as soon as they are told to do so.

China Joe has reportedly also ordered 10 million doses of Pfizer’s new Fauci Flu antiviral pharmaceutical pill, which has been dubbed “Pfizermectin.” The ivermectin rip-off drug is expected to become a “blockbuster” profit generator for Pfizer, seeing as how it is being bought up by the government with American taxpayer dollars.

Pfizer is planning to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize under emergency use this new drug, which will then be delivered at warp speed to the masses.

“Being the altruistic type,” joked Zero Hedge, “Pfizer has also allowed generic drug companies to start cranking out their new antiviral in what couldn’t possibly be an effort to unseat Ivermectin as the world’s go-to early treatment option.”

“THEY WANT YOU DEAD,” wrote one Zero Hedge commenter about these latest developments. “Are you starting to get it at a gut level yet?”

“The entire government is a collection of grotesque cadavers,” wrote another, referring to Biden and the rest of the decrepit political class, both Democrat and Republican, that are tyrannizing the world with their complicity in the plandemic.

“Old Joe is stuffing the pockets of Big Pharma as fast as he can,” wrote another. “Got to make that hay while the sun is shining!”

Chinese Virus injection tyranny is spreading like a virus. To keep up with the latest, visit Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

