Texas woman with severe coronavirus dies in hospital after CATCHING FIRE

A Texas woman who was dealing with Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in a hospital died after suffering severe burns from a defibrillator that burst into flames and caused an explosion.

Denise Jill Asaro, 69, was being treated for COVID-19 at HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood. On June 26, she went into cardiac arrest. Medical staff attempted to resuscitate her with a defibrillator. While using the medical device, for unknown reasons it caught fire and caused an explosion. Asaro was severely burned and later died. It remains unclear if the fire contributed to her death.

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.“It was literally her entire upper torso that was burned horribly, to the point of having to have a closed casket,” said Kristi Robbins, Asaro’s niece. “Who would ever expect your relative to be burnt to a crisp in a hospital?”

Asaro was a married mother of two and a grandmother. On June 2, her youngest, Aaron, succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 47. On June 20, Father’s Day, Asaro’s husband David, 70, died of the same disease.

Asaro, her son and her husband were among 10 family members who contracted the illness recently. In a Facebook post, her sister-in-law blamed their situation on the fact that all 10 of them were unvaccinated. (Related: Texas teen develops Guillain-Barre syndrome weeks after receiving first coronavirus vaccine dose.)

“Really all of us are speechless,” said Robbins. “You just can’t absorb it. You couldn’t write a story like this and people believe you. It’s just overwhelming.”

Robbins was very close to Asaro. Aunt Jill, as Robbins called her, was a very big part of her life. She was there for Robbins since the day she was born. Now, Robbins is asking for prayers and demands answers from HCA Houston Healthcare.

In a statement, the hospital called the incident “tragic” and said, to protect patient confidentiality, it was unable to divulge any specific details about Asaro or the incident.

“The hospital and its medical staff take this matter very seriously. We have begun an internal investigation and are working with local authorities to assist with their investigation. Our current focus is on supporting the family.”

“We remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all of our patients, visitors and colleagues.”

Investigation ongoing to determine if fire contributed to Asaro’s death

The Montgomery County Forensic Services Department is conducting an autopsy to determine Asaro’s cause and manner of death. The department wants to find out if Asaro died primarily from COVID-19 or if the injuries she sustained due to the fire and explosion contributed to her passing.

“We realize nobody would do that on purpose,” said Robbins. “But at the same time, it was completely preventable. It should have never happened. There should be protocols in place about having equipment around oxygen.”

“Our biggest concern is … that it doesn’t happen to somebody else’s family,” Robbins added.

Defibrillators can save people’s lives by providing electric shocks to their hearts. Patients who have to be revived using defibrillators survive resuscitation less often than many think, according to Chris Schabowsky, senior investigator for healthcare think tank ECRI Institute.

Schabowsky adds that defibrillator fires are rare, but can happen under two specific circumstances.

First, if the adhesive pads used to deliver the electric shock are not properly placed on the patient’s chest. This can create a spark. Second, if the environment the defibrillator is used in is enriched with oxygen.

“We’ve seen situations like this occur – they’re very rare, but they can occur,” said Schabowsky. “It requires a lot of things to go wrong before something like this occurs.”

Learn more about the many different medical accidents that occur around the world by reading the latest articles at HealthCoverage.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

HoustonChronicle.com

ABC13.com

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.