The Guardian says people dying from covid vaccines is “proof” that they work

The general public should not worry about all the injuries and deaths being caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” because all of the carnage and destruction is simply “proof” that the injections are working, according to The Guardian.

You read that right: The mainstream media is basically now admitting that the serious adverse events, including passing away, are all the evidence that people need to know that the shots are “effective and imperfect.”

“Don’t think of this as a bad sign,” The Guardian reported, adding that “it’s exactly what’s expected from an effective but imperfect jab.”

In other words, serious injury and death caused by the injections is all part of the plandemic, helping to “flatten the curve” of humanity while tearing down the “old” world system so it can be replaced by the “new.”

They are not even hiding their agenda anymore because apparently it no longer matters whether or not people see what is really happening. Most of the world seems to just accept whatever comes their way at this point, so why even try to obscure the truth?

“The fact that the vaccine doesn’t work means it’s working. Got it,” joked Mac Slavo, writing for SHTFplan.com.

Getting “vaccinated” means you’re more at risk of dying from covid

Perhaps unbelievably, The Guardian‘s coverage of Wuhan Flu shots also admits that the jabs are causing more people to get infected and die from the Fauci Fever.

But wait: Are not the injections supposed to keep one better protected against the Chinese Virus? That is what we were all told when the shots were first unveiled as part of Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” program.

We now know that the exact opposite is true, as “vaccinated” people are contracting and dying from Chinese Germs at a much higher rate than unvaccinated people. None of it makes any sense, to put it plainly.”

“They say the ‘vaccine’ is ‘effective’ which means if it’s a vaccine it will prevent the COVID-19 infection and transmission to a ‘vaccinated’ person,” Slavo writes. “But those are the ones dying because others have ‘limited coverage,’ meaning they haven’t taken this shot.”

The vast majority of people who are dying from the so-called “delta variant” are people who have received at least one does of a Trump Vaccine. Only a very small few who have never been injected are testing “positive” for it.

The delta variant, by the way, is probably better described as the Indian variant, as that is the country where it first appeared out of nowhere.

The website CovidVaccineReactions.com is loaded with cases of people who are now permanently injured or dead as a result of “doing their part” to help “stop the spread.” Does The Guardian think that the shots worked on them?

If the goal is to massively depopulate the world, then the answer to that question is yes. Suggesting such a thing even just a year ago would have been considered a wild conspiracy theory, and yet here we are having the mainstream media all-out admit it in plain sight.

We truly are entering the time of the “Twilight Zone” turned into real life. Nothing makes sense anymore and the headlines are becoming increasingly more bizarre the closer the medical fascists get to injecting their desired percentage of people. What will happen next once they reach their goal?

“This ‘vaccine’ propaganda isn’t going to stop, in fact, it is likely to speed up as they run out of willing guinea pigs,” Slavo notes. “Know what’s going on, ask the questions, and as always, continue to use your critical thinking and discernment.”

To learn more about Chinese Virus injections are injuring and killing people, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

