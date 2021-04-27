Plant-based “vaccine” uses herbs to activate the immune system against the coronavirus, without the blood clot risk

Canadian company Medicago has developed a plant-based vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). The two-dose vaccine uses virus-like particles (VLP) grown in a tobacco shrub to confer immunity against COVID-19.

VLPs are molecules that closely resemble a virus. They are not infectious since they do not contain genetic material. Vaccines that use VLPs train the immune system to recognize a virus and launch an attack if a person gets infected.

Medicago’s vaccine is different from all authorized COVID-19 vaccines. Whereas other vaccines target only the spike protein, the molecule used by the coronavirus to infect host cells, the plant-based shot uses VLPs that resemble the overall structure of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.A small Phase 1 study shows that recipients of the vaccine produce 10 times as many antibodies as people who have had COVID-19. The data also indicate no links to blood clots, which have been reported in people inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines.

“Thus far, the safety profile from the Medicago pre-clinical data as well as the Phase 1 and Phase 2 data has identified nothing concerning regarding blood clotting or any other safety flags,” Dr. Mark Carlson, the principal investigator for Be Well Clinical Studies, the Nebraska arm of the trial, told KETV.

The vaccine can be distributed easily since it does not have to be stored at freezing temperatures. In addition, it can be manufactured quickly for less than the cost of other vaccines, according to Dr. Matthew Hong of Wake Research in North Carolina, which is also conducting trials for Medicago.

“All you have to do is extract the spike protein from the plant from the leaves, and you have the vaccine,” Hong told ABC News 11. “You don’t need all the background and all the other support systems.”

The firm is currently recruiting 30,000 volunteers for a late-stage trial. To qualify, volunteers must be aged 18 years or older and have not had or been vaccinated for COVID-19. This is increasingly difficult because around 50.7 percent of the adult American population has received at least one dose.

“Our pool of potential subjects is shrinking daily, and so Medicago is trying to amplify this trial as quickly as possible,” Carlson said. The firm hopes to have the results by fall for submission to American drug regulators. (Related: America has NO PLAN for coronavirus other than a vaccine – what about nutrition and herbs?.)

Herbs for treating the coronavirus

Researchers are also looking into herbs to treat COVID-19. In Thailand, healthcare providers have been using an extract of the Asian plant fah talai jone to treat mild to asymptomatic infections. Multiple patients have recovered from the disease after taking the herbal extract for just five days.

Also known as green chiretta or Andrographis paniculata, the herb has been used for centuries in Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine to treat lung infections. Its antiviral properties are attributed to the compound andrographolide, which also has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties.

In a study last April, Thai researchers treated six COVID-19 patients with 180 milligrams of andrographolide. All participants had mild symptoms, such as sore throat, headache, cough and runny nose.

Each participant’s condition improved after three days, and their symptoms were gone after five. In addition, none of the participants experienced any side effects.

“We are confident that fah talai jone can cure COVID-19 patients who have mild symptoms and are asymptomatic,” said Dr. Kwanchai Wisitthanon, the director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, which led the study.

Last December, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health approved the use of the extract for treating the early stages of COVID-19. The use of the herbal treatment was on a voluntary basis and was available only for people between the ages of 18 to 60 years who exhibited minor symptoms. It should be administered within three days of confirming an infection, the ministry said.

PlantMedicine.news has more on herbal treatments for COVID-19.

Virgilio Marin

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

BangkokPost.com

MDPI.com

Bloomberg.com

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.