 
Depopulation agenda: Government tyranny plus COVID jabs caused more than 13 million DEATHS worldwide, doctor reveals

The latest scientific analysis of available data shows that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccines" have so far killed at least 13 million people worldwide, including some 3.7 million people in India.

Dr. Denis Rancourt holds a PhD in physics and has held numerous post-doctoral research positions at prestigious institutions throughout France and The Netherlands before becoming a physics professor at the University of Ottawa in Canada. He is the man who quantified that the average all-ages death rate from COVID jabs is something along the lines of one out of every 2,000 people, an incredibly high number compared to what the official data claims.

In fact, officially speaking, COVID jabs have never killed anyone and are completely “safe and effective.” Dr. Rancourt’s work, however, tells a much different story – and one that desperately needs to be told on behalf of the hundreds of millions of people who were duped into taking these deadly injections.

On May 17 in Ontario, Dr. Rancourt testified at the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI), a citizen-led inquiry into Canada’s COVID response. He has also penned more than 30 scientific reports about COVID, including some for a new non-profit organization called Correlation.

“There’s a strong correlation to poverty, which is one of the pieces of evidence that allows you to say that this is not a virus,” Dr. Rancourt said during the hearing, highlighting the fact that poor people are most negatively affected by the jabs, and the fact that COVID is not a virus.

“No matter how you slice it, there’s absolutely no correlation with age, which is definitive proof that this cannot be COVID.”

(Related: Most “COVID” deaths prior to the launch of Operation Warp Speed were actually just ventilator deaths in disguise.)

Because all Western nations stopped prescribing antibiotics during the pandemic, patients were not being properly treated for bacterial pneumonia

Remember all during COVID when the media was telling us that people were dying from COVID “complications” such as bacterial pneumonia? It turns out that the reason so many people were dying from it is because Western nations stopped prescribing antibiotics during COVID.

“During the COVID period, all Western countries cut antibiotics prescriptions by 50 percent, so they were not treating bacterial pneumonia,” Dr. Rancourt explained, going on to explain that things to an even worse turn for the worst after the launch of Operation Warp Speed.

“The age structure of the excess mortality has changed as you move into the vaccination period,” Dr. Rancourt added.

“These peaks occur in very specific hotspots, but synchronously around the world […] that from an epidemiological standpoint is strictly impossible, because the time from seeding of an infection to the sudden rise of mortality is completely uncertain.”

One of the big outliers in the alleged “spread” of COVID are the unique national or state boundaries at which the disease just apparently stopped killing people. The reason for this is not because the disease actually stops spreading at a national or state border, of course, but because the disease was the “vaccines” all along.

Put another way, countries and states that heavily pushed the jabs saw a corresponding spike in excess mortality, while their neighbors that did not push them as much saw far fewer deaths. If the cause of all those excess deaths was really just “COVID,” then national and state boundaries would have been irrelevant as far as the spread of the virus.

“You see, as a consequence of the vaccine rollout, there’s a higher regime of mortality,” Dr. Rancourt explained. “The large peak [in the southern U.S.] coincides with [the] vaccine equity [program].”

It is no longer a secret that COVID jabs kill. Learn more at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

AllNewsPipeline.com

DrEddyMD.com

