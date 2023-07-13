Micro-clotting and “long covid” are both caused by covid jabs, researchers find

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.new preprint from general practitioner Dr. Robin Kerr and cardiovascular researcher Harriet Carroll of Lund University proposes that blood clotting in the form of “micro-clotting” is largely responsible for what has come to be known as “long covid.”

Recognizing that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” injuries are closely tied to the symptoms that demarcate long covid, Kerr and Carroll posited that perhaps long covid itself is simply the name given to those who got jabbed for covid and are now suffering micro-clotting as a result.

While micro-clotting may not be the only pathology in those suffering from long covid, it is certainly one of the most notable, according to Etheresia Pretorius, a distinguished research professor who specializes in the study of micro-clotting at Stellenbosch University.

What happens is that after the contents of a covid jab vial get dispensed and disbursed into a person’s body, clots begin to form in blood vessels, obstructing the exchange of nutrients. The result is some combination of fatigue, shortness of breath, “brain fog,” and even full-blown neuropathy caused by nearby cells becoming oxygen-deprived and dysfunctional.

“Certain proteins involved in microclotting also play a role in autoimmune and mast cell activation pathways,” one report further explained. “Microclotting is therefore associated with conditions like autoimmunity and mast cell activation syndrome, characterized by allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, and difficulty breathing.”

(Related: The spike proteins in covid jabs persist in brain tissue where they can lead to long-term brain damage.)

Covid jab spike proteins trigger formation of larger-than-normal clots lacking thrombin and platelets

Therapies that help improve circulation seems to be among the most effective at remedying long covid and micro-clotting symptoms. According to dermatologist Dr. Angela Bowers, most of her patients who suffer from long covid symptoms benefit significantly from such therapies.

The Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has put out numerous documents unpacking the pathology of blood clotting as well as some of the treatment protocols that this group uses to help improve patients’ circulation. And FLCCC doctors say that the jab spike proteins are primarily to blame.

“Spike proteins are found on the surface of the COVID-19 virus, which utilizes them to invade cells and cause harm. Similarly, the mRNA vaccines instruct the body to produce spike proteins,” the same aforementioned report explains.

We now know that spike proteins can trigger the formation of clots in the blood without any thrombin and platelets. This would explain why some of the extracted clots we covered in the past do not appear to be blood-like in nature, but are rather a sticky, lighter-colored material that ends up filling people’s arteries.

“Spike proteins change the structure of beta and gamma fibrinogen, complement 3, and prothrombin, resulting in the development of blood clots that are larger and more difficult to break down,” reports indicate.

“Spike proteins damage the inner lining of blood vessels by binding to ACE-2 receptors on endothelial cells. ACE-2 has been identified as the primary receptor used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus for cellular entry, and endothelial cells are abundant in ACE-2 receptors, putting them, particularly, at risk of infection. Consequently, the spike proteins can enter the endothelial cells and activate inflammatory pathways, ultimately leading to blood clot formation.”

Spike proteins also induce hyperactivated platelets that are more likely to clump together and stick to endothelial walls, which further triggers the formation of cardiovascular system-blocking clots that are so large and unique that they do not break down in the presence of trypsin, a digestive enzyme that is often used to dissolve other types of blood clots.

The covid jab global genocide is still underway. Learn more at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

EuropePMC.org

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Female Fuzion™ is a premier, herbal hormone balance formula for women that helps to support normal energy levels, increase vitality and regulate mood.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.