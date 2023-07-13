Micro-clotting and “long covid” are both caused by covid jabs, researchers find

A new preprint from general practitioner Dr. Robin Kerr and cardiovascular researcher Harriet Carroll of Lund University proposes that blood clotting in the form of “micro-clotting” is largely responsible for what has come to be known as “long covid.”

Recognizing that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” injuries are closely tied to the symptoms that demarcate long covid, Kerr and Carroll posited that perhaps long covid itself is simply the name given to those who got jabbed for covid and are now suffering micro-clotting as a result.

While micro-clotting may not be the only pathology in those suffering from long covid, it is certainly one of the most notable, according to Etheresia Pretorius, a distinguished research professor who specializes in the study of micro-clotting at Stellenbosch University.

What happens is that after the contents of a covid jab vial get dispensed and disbursed into a person’s body, clots begin to form in blood vessels, obstructing the exchange of nutrients. The result is some combination of fatigue, shortness of breath, “brain fog,” and even full-blown neuropathy caused by nearby cells becoming oxygen-deprived and dysfunctional.

“Certain proteins involved in microclotting also play a role in autoimmune and mast cell activation pathways,” one report further explained. “Microclotting is therefore associated with conditions like autoimmunity and mast cell activation syndrome, characterized by allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, and difficulty breathing.”

(Related: The spike proteins in covid jabs persist in brain tissue where they can lead to long-term brain damage.)

Covid jab spike proteins trigger formation of larger-than-normal clots lacking thrombin and platelets

Therapies that help improve circulation seems to be among the most effective at remedying long covid and micro-clotting symptoms. According to dermatologist Dr. Angela Bowers, most of her patients who suffer from long covid symptoms benefit significantly from such therapies.

The Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has put out numerous documents unpacking the pathology of blood clotting as well as some of the treatment protocols that this group uses to help improve patients’ circulation. And FLCCC doctors say that the jab spike proteins are primarily to blame.

“Spike proteins are found on the surface of the COVID-19 virus, which utilizes them to invade cells and cause harm. Similarly, the mRNA vaccines instruct the body to produce spike proteins,” the same aforementioned report explains.

We now know that spike proteins can trigger the formation of clots in the blood without any thrombin and platelets. This would explain why some of the extracted clots we covered in the past do not appear to be blood-like in nature, but are rather a sticky, lighter-colored material that ends up filling people’s arteries.

“Spike proteins change the structure of beta and gamma fibrinogen, complement 3, and prothrombin, resulting in the development of blood clots that are larger and more difficult to break down,” reports indicate.

“Spike proteins damage the inner lining of blood vessels by binding to ACE-2 receptors on endothelial cells. ACE-2 has been identified as the primary receptor used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus for cellular entry, and endothelial cells are abundant in ACE-2 receptors, putting them, particularly, at risk of infection. Consequently, the spike proteins can enter the endothelial cells and activate inflammatory pathways, ultimately leading to blood clot formation.”

Spike proteins also induce hyperactivated platelets that are more likely to clump together and stick to endothelial walls, which further triggers the formation of cardiovascular system-blocking clots that are so large and unique that they do not break down in the presence of trypsin, a digestive enzyme that is often used to dissolve other types of blood clots.

The covid jab global genocide is still underway. Learn more at Genocide.news.

