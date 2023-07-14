Science journal finally admits covid jabs cause autoimmune disorders

One of the world’s top scientific journals, Science, is finally confessing to the fact that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are hurting people and causing them to develop “long vax.”

Another name for “long covid,” long vax encompasses the consortium of autoimmune-related and other health conditions that people who get jabbed for covid tend to develop at some point after the fact.

The government and media have long denied that any of this even exists, instead falsely claim the shots are “safe and effective.” But the new study in Science dashes all that to pieces.

While the medical, media, and government establishments have finally conceded to the fact that covid injections cause cardiovascular problems such as myocarditis and pericarditis, they have been reluctant to admit to the autoimmune issues that often arise post-injection.

Now, however, Science has blown the lid on the matter by revealing that covid jabs are linked to autoimmune conditions such as small fiber neuropathy and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, also known as POTS.

“We’ve been screaming from the top of our lungs about these things happening,” said Agnieszka Wilson, the founder of #CanWeTalkAboutIt, as quoted by The Defender. “And finally, slowly, it’s being acknowledged.”

You can avoid Long Vax by NOT getting jabbed for covid in the first place

Wilson’s #CanWeTalkAboutIt initiative aims to accomplish exactly what its name suggests: to get more government agencies, the media, and other loud voices to talk about the incredible amount of harm being suffered by people who got jabbed for covid.

Increasingly more physicians and other individuals are speaking up about it, especially the more they see others doing the same. It is no longer a secret in the medical community that something is very, very wrong with the shots.

“I am extremely grateful that doctors and medical institutions are now willing to talk about adverse reactions,” said Suzanna Newell, a former board member at the vaccine-injured patient advocacy group React19.

“[They] should have been listening to the injured. We even have many injured medical professionals among the injured who have had trouble being heard.”

In addition to destroying the heart and cardiovascular system, often leading to blood clotting and heart inflammation, covid jabs also give rise to “another apparent complication,” to quote the new study.

“[This] debilitating suite of symptoms that resembles Long Covid, has been more elusive, its link to vaccination unclear and its diagnostic features ill-defined,” the study explains.

“But in recent months, what some call Long Vax has gained wider acceptance among doctors and scientists, and some are now working to better understand and treat its symptoms.”

Though cases of long vax “seem very rare,” according to the study, it is still one case too many for even one person to develop such symptoms after getting injected. Symptoms can appear weeks or even hours after getting jabbed – but because of denial throughout the establishment that they even exist, long vax symptoms are difficult to study.

Again, increasingly more researchers are making autoimmune diagnoses in “fully vaccinated” patients as more such cases arise – but is it enough to really get the ball rolling so the matter can be better addressed?

Keep in mind that long vax can occur from other jabs as well. We know that Merck’s Gardasil injection for human papillomavirus (HPV) also causes it. How rare can it be if multiple widely distributed injections are linked to it?

Ethan Huff

