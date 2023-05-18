Covid is over, and in its wake are six million avoidable deaths, 36 million “vaccine” deaths, and $1.8 trillion down the drain for useless masks and tests

The Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic” is finally over, and all we got was tens of millions of needless deaths and the loss of $1.8 trillion, which was wasted on face masks, PCR “testing” kits, and all sorts of other useless, tyrannical nonsense that destroyed what little remained of social cohesion and normalcy.

“Ballpark” figures compiled by Peter Halligan on his “Peter’s Newsletter” Substack show that covid, now that all is officially said and done, completely drained the economy of its lifeblood while callously ending the lives of millions upon millions of people in the name of “public health.”

One major elephant in the room as far as the death counts go is that people were mostly still alive until the launch of Operation Warp Speed. Once that happened and the injections started going into people’s arms, deaths began to skyrocket.

The data shows that as of Dec. 30, 2020, right as Operation Warp Speed was being launched, total deaths were still under two million. One year later in late 2021, however, the number of deaths recorded nearly tripled, reaching 5,488,817. And one year after that in December of 2022, the official death count ballooned to 6,714,164.

(Related: Remember back in 2021 at the height of covid when leftists on Twitter called for all unvaccinated people everywhere to be murdered?)

The official government covid protocols were all designed to KILL people, not save them

Clearly and undeniably, the injections are to blame for the sudden and massive increase in deaths as 2021 was beginning. Had the injections never been released, the death count would have been a whole lot less than what it became.

To claim, as the government, the pharmaceutical industry, and the media still do, that covid shots were “effective” in light of all this is preposterous – unless they mean effective at depopulating the planet to a substantial degree.

Even before the launch of the jabs, the death count would have been smaller still had tried-and-true remedies like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine been allowed – but they were not. Instead, patients were muzzled with ventilators and pumped up with remdesivir and other drugs, which in many cases resulted in death.

Just about everything on the official covid protocol, from ventilators to face masks to lockdowns to the jabs, resulted in more death, not less. Had covid been treated like just another normal flu season, all the death and destruction the world saw could have been avoided.

“Maybe as many as 85% of all deaths globally from C19 were preventable from May 2020 onwards,” Halligan reported, noting that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine had already been proven to be safe and effective prophylactics that very same month.

“The decision NOT to use IVM / HCQ treatment protocols from May 2020 onwards cost around 6 million lives, globally.”

“Death by healer – iatrogenic death – from Remdesivir / Midazolam + morphine, ventilators, psychological and physical torture of the elderly and infirm in medical settings, failure to treat existing and emerging health conditions (non-C19), failure to prescribe anti-biotics (WHO advice) and so on are included in C19 deaths, rather than as murders.”

Halligan further broke down the numbers on the costs of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine versus the costs associated with everything that was pushed instead of these two safe and effective drugs, and the comparison is ghastly.

To truly save lives with these remedies would have cost substantially less what it cost society to do all those other horrific things, which left in their wake a mountain of dead bodies and the total absolution of civilization as we used to know it. Was it worth it?

Ethan Huff

