Many COVID jab recipients now suffering neurological problems; Big Government, Big Tech trying to cover up the truth

Anyone who got “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and now suffers from neurological or other serious health problems is just dealing with “anxiety due to the COVID vaccine.” This is the position of government health authorities, anyway, who refuse to admit that these experimental drugs could ever cause anyone serious harm – and Big Tech is in on the coverup as well.

A Facebook support group for individuals who took the needle(s) and are now debilitated was shut down recently for violating the social media platform’s “misinformation” policy, which prohibits any information that is “likely to directly contribute to the risk of imminent physical harm, including by contributing to the risk of individuals getting or spreading a harmful disease or refusing an associated vaccine.”

In the eyes of Facebook and the rest of Silicon Valley, not to mention the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other government agencies, there is no such thing as health damage caused by COVID jabs. Those who suffered such a thing are just making it up in their head, or simply have the post-injection jitters.

One woman who describes herself as “pro-science and pro-vaccine” spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the post-injection neuropathy she developed after voluntarily signing up to be a human guinea pig for AstraZeneca’s COVID injection trial. She was eventually diagnosed as having post-vaccine neuropathy and severe postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, also known as POTS.

After getting kicked off Facebook, she started her own “science-based nonprofit offering financial, physical, and emotional support” for others like herself who suffered severe reactions post-injection. That non-profit currently boasts 21,000 members in the United States and another 20,000 from other countries.

“We are not antivax and are neutral on the COVID vaccines,” Brianne Dressen, the woman in question and founder of React19, the aforementioned non-profit, is quoted as saying. “But doctors need to be aware of what’s going on so they can treat patients.”

(Related: Some people are losing teeth due to COVID injections.)

Will government agencies ever acknowledge that COVID jabs are destroying lives?

Dressen and her allies are reportedly pressing the NIH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to acknowledge the fact that many people are suffering from debilitating health problems due to the shots, which were launched by the Trump administration under Operation Warp Speed.

Thus far, none of these federal agencies are willing to come clean about the matter. They still reject the notion that COVID injections are anything other than some kind of modern miracle and scientific marvel. However, now that the COVID “emergency” is over, many are hoping that the tide will turn.

Early on, Dressen says officials at the NIH were at least entertaining what she brought to their attention, commending her for “getting the word out.” Since then, though, very little has been said or done to address the elephant in the room, which is the tens of thousands, if not millions, of jab-injured people whose lives will never be the same due to the experimental drugs the government told them to take.

Big Pharma is likewise in denial over the fact that its chemical offerings have destroyed or ended many, many lives – and needlessly so, seeing as how COVID was largely a scam in that it was hardly the “pandemic” the government made it out to be.

As time goes on, we expect many more victims to come forward about their injuries, especially as the longer-term ones like antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and vaccine-induced AIDS really start to manifest.

The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by COVID injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

WSJ.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts