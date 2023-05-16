UN calls for decriminalization of all sexual activity, including pedophilia

A new report authored by the International Committee of Jurists (ICJ), UNAIDS, and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) calls for the decriminalization of not only all forms of drug use but also all expressions of sexuality, including pedophilia.

Released on International Women’s Day, the report states that its goal is to guide “the application of international human rights law to criminal law.” It refers to the “8 March principles,” which call for all offenses related to “sex, drug use, HIV, sexual and reproductive health, homelessness and poverty” to be decriminalized.

While the War on Drugs is certainly a scourge on humanity, tying it to sexual liberation in the form of overt child abuse is simply disgusting – but par for the course when it comes to the type of thing we would expect from the United Nations.

“Criminal law is among the harshest of tools at the disposal of the State to exert control over individuals … as such, it ought to be a measure of last resort however, globally, there has been a growing trend towards overcriminalization,” said Ian Seiderman, the Law and Policy Director at ICJ, in a press release.

“We must acknowledge that these laws not only violate human rights, but the fundamental principles of criminal law themselves.”

Leave children alone!

Much of the report contains things that many people today would consider to be reasonable and compassionate. One example is the proposed reversal of Richard Nixon’s War on Drugs, which would allow for people who use drugs to receive help and rehabilitation rather than a criminal record.

It is the sex between adults and minors portion of the UN proposal that makes this whole decriminalization scheme a Trojan Horse for legalized sex abuse against children – and one that cannot be allowed to pass.

“With respect to the enforcement of criminal law, any prescribed minimum age of consent to sex must be applied in a non-discriminatory manner,” the proposal states. “Enforcement may not be linked to the sex / gender of participants or age of consent to marriage.”

“Moreover, sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual, in fact, if not in law. In this context, the enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them.”

“Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees.”

It is a fact that a child is not capable of truly consenting to sexual activity with an adult. An underage child is innocent and not fully formed or developed, and is thus not capable of making such a decision in the same way as an adult.

Not only that, but children deserve to keep that innocence for as long as possible.

The UN, however, is infested with the types of perverts who want to legalize such evil to fulfill their own wicked desires. This is why the bill calls for all criminal laws related to sex work to be abolished, including for those who perpetrate such crimes on innocents, i.e., sex traffickers, pimps, and abusers.

“In turn, this serves the abortion industry as well, which has aided traffickers and abusers by failing to report suspected abuse and returning victims to their abusers after their abortions,” warns Live Action.

“Decriminalizing sex work, sex crimes against minors, and abortion would only serve to doubly suit traffickers and abusers, who are known to use abortion as a means to cover up their crimes.”

More related news can be found at Evil.news.

