San Francisco proudly announces monkeypox superspreader event: the “Up Your Alley” festival that encourages filth and multiple partners

Paratrex® is a blend of all-natural ingredients formulated to eliminate toxic and harmful organisms in the body by creating an environment hostile to them.Despite an urgent plea from the World Health Organization (WHO) for homosexual and bisexual men to stop their sexual escapades to limit the spread of monkeypox (aka pridepox), the city of San Francisco is moving forward anyway with an LGBT superspreader event called “Up Your Alley.”

The sex festival, also known as “Dore Alley,” is a filthy leather fetish carnival that promotes same-sex casual encounters and public demonstrations of “kink.” It is a petri dish, in other words, for the spread of not only pridepox but a host of other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) that we now know are provoked by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

It would seem as though pridepox is an exclusively “gay disease” that is activated, perhaps, by Fauci Flu shots, and spread through homosexual perversions – which makes Up Your Alley the worst thing that could happen in the face of efforts to eliminate pridepox before it has the chance to become a real public health threat (assuming it even exists and is not just a covid jab “side effect” under a different name).

AIDS Foundation comes out in support of Up Your Alley, urges gays to “be aware, but not overly afraid” while participating in orgies

It is said that of California’s 786 “confirmed” cases of pridepox, 257 of them exist in San Francisco, a longtime LGBT bastion. Overall, 91.7 percent of California’s pridepox cases are “gay, lesbian or same gender loving,” while another 5.6 percent are “bisexual.”

So far, nobody in the United States power structure has spoken out against perverse LGBT activity as the primary superspreader vector for pridepox. In fact, the powers that be are going out of their way to deny that LGBTs are responsible for the disease – which is a far cry from how they treated normal people during the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

“We’ve heard from people who are worried about attending events out of fear of contracting monkeypox. We hope you partake while also taking steps to reduce your risk,” announced the AIDS Foundation, adding the politically correct caveat that gays should “be aware” of pridepox “but not overly afraid” of it.

The group says that gays should only “go to sex parties with people you know” – this after the entire country, including children, were told to “mask up” and get jabbed to stop the spread of so-called “covid.”

Should a gay encounter someone at the festival with bumps and rashes, it is best to cover those rashes before engaging in a night of debauchery, the AIDS Foundation added.

Remember when the establishment pulled a similar double standard back in 2020 by declaring church events and schools to be superspreader events but not Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots?

Donald Trump’s rallies were also declared to be superspreader events while protests against “police brutality” were simultaneously decreed to be safe expressions of “freedom,” despite the restrictions that were applied to everybody else.

“Monkeypox must not be as big of a problem as they claim if they are okay with allowing this trash festival to proceed,” wrote a commenter in response to the news.

“Watch and see: as soon as this is over, they will be back to screaming about how monkeypox is a ‘pandemic.’ It’s all lies.”

Over at Natural News, a reader said he absolutely will not shed any tears for these perverts who are insistent upon wiping themselves out. However, who is going to speak up for the rest of society, which could be plunged right back into medical tyranny the moment this summer of pride has ended?

The latest news about pridepox can be found at Infections.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

AmericasFrontlineNews.com

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.