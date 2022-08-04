Entire antidepressant drug industry is a HOAX; “chemical imbalance” of the brain was completely fabricated as the cause for “clinical depression”

Paratrex® is a blend of all-natural ingredients formulated to eliminate toxic and harmful organisms in the body by creating an environment hostile to them.Does fear of COVID have you stressed and anxious? You must have a “chemical imbalance” in your brain. Did the pandemic lockdowns, masking and social distancing ruin your life and make you depressed? Big Pharma has some specially-made pills for that chronic condition. Did you recently get fired, separated, divorced, in an automobile wreck or spend all your savings due to inflation? If any or all of that has you “in a bad place” or a dark “head space,” you must be suffering from severe “clinical depression” and have an SSRI imbalance (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) in your brain, according to decades of fake and falsified research by the psychology industrial complex here in America.

Clinical depression study reveals no clear evidence that depression is caused by a so-called “chemical imbalance in the brain”

After decades and decades of the psychology pharma goons slinging dangerous, experimental SSRI (psychotropic) drugs on adults, teens and kids who have “clinical depression” and “chemical imbalance” of the brain, we find out there’s ZERO proof of any such thing, and this from the University College London study recently published for the world to read.

As it turns out, the entire antidepressant drug industry is a HOAX and a LIE. Depression is a natural response to bad circumstances, but the psychology and psychiatry industries have turned it into a ‘pandemic’ of disorders, syndromes and diseases that must be treated with dangerous prescription drugs that not only exacerbate dark thoughts, but are based on a concocted theory that doesn’t hold water, as recently revealed by research.

The “chemical imbalance” theory just got debunked. It’s a conspiracy theory made up by Big Pharma to help them sling more expensive, dangerous drugs that just add to the whole depression “diagnosis.” This fake diagnosis has been going on since the 1960s.

Fake news, fake friends and fake events on social media now set up kids, teens and young adults for “chemical imbalances” and prescription drug treatment

Did your number of “friends” or “followers” on social media just decrease drastically? Don’t let it get you down, because they’re all just bots (robots) and fake accounts anyway. Are you confused about your gender to the point where you think you need permanent surgery to switch you? Maybe it’s just fake news and fake people influencing you to do something you may regret forever and can’t take back.

Watch out, because if you go see a psychiatrist or psychologist about that, you may be diagnosed with a fake “chemical imbalance of the brain” or “clinical depression,” when it’s really just some normal emotions welling up over the fake news and fake friends frenzy online.

The serotonin theory of clinical depression and its origins turns out to have ZERO scientific evidence to prove it’s real. That calls into question every anti-depressant and anti-anxiety drug on the market right now. So much for “extensive research,” it was all just biological theories with no evidence-based proof.

COVID-19 stress, clot-shot vaccines, and SSRIs – a deadly formula for “clinical depression” and thoughts of suicide

It was never really about the China Flu, as most healthy adults, young adults, teens, kids and babies had and have nothing to worry about. Oh, but the media and the CDC would have us all believe otherwise. So then, it’s all about vaccinating the masses with billions of protein prions that cause central nervous system disorders, blood flow issues and chronic inflammation. That drives all kinds of disease and disorder in the body, including declining mental health.

Visit just about any medical doctor with all those issues and you’re almost guaranteed to be prescribed SSRI drugs that have side effects of thoughts of homicide and suicide, which many pharma-dosed victims carry out for real. Just think of all the mass shootings over the past two decades — it’s the prescription drugs to blame, not the guns or even the young men. The whole “chemical imbalance” in the brain is that way DUE TO the prescription drugs, not the prior diagnosis of sadness or stress.

Tune your scamdemic frequency to Censored.news for truth news that’s being censored from the rest of media as you read this.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

AMgreatness.com

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

DepressionSymptoms.news

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.