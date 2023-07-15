“Successful” testing under way for Bill Gates-funded microneedle vaccine “patch” for infants

The first-ever clinical trial on an injection-free microarray vaccine for children has just concluded. And those involved say it was “successful” at vaccinating kids as young as nine for both measles and rubella, using a small “patch” rather than a needle.

With funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Atlanta-based Micron Biomedical tested the new vaccine patch technology on children in Gambia. The microneedle patch, which looks like a Band-Aid, was applied to the kids’ bodies by simply pressing it onto the skin, penetrating the upper layer of their skin.

A study on the test was presented at the recent Microneedles 2023 conference in Seattle. The paper looked at the safety, immunogenicity, and acceptability of a combination measles-rubella (MR) version of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

According to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, of which the Gates Foundation is a founding member, these microneedle patches are “the future of vaccination, where these lifesaving interventions are delivered painlessly, without the need for syringes or perhaps even trained medical professionals.”

“Supporting innovations in vaccine delivery is critical to addressing ongoing health inequities,” said James Goodson, the study’s co-investigator and a senior scientist and epidemiologist at the CDC’s Global Immunization Division, in a press release about the technology.

(Related: Last year, Gates announced that his foundation will be spending another $7 billion on abortions in Africa.)

Bill Gates has spent nearly $1 billion on microneedle patch vaccines from Micron, which he will easily recoup and then some following FDA approval

The next step is for the microneedle patch vaccines from Gates to be licensed and commercially released, which is when the profits start flowing – chaching! This is, of course, the primary impetus behind the technology – that and depopulation through sterilization and other chemical damage.

Together with the CDC, Unicef, PATH, and the Georgia Research Alliance, the Gates Foundation funneled $40 million into Micron to develop the microneedle patch technology. That money will easily and quickly be recouped once the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inevitably grants its approval for the patch.

In 2017, the Gates Foundation directly awarded Micron a $2.2 million grant, followed by another $900 million in 2022. Before all that, Gates gave Micron $2.5 million to develop a microneedle patch specifically for polio.

In the last several months, numerous other investors, including the Global Health Investment Corporation and LTS Lohmann funneled even more cash into Micron’s coffers. J2 Ventures also gave the company $3 million in investment funds, bringing the company’s total Series A funding to $17 million.

“Series A funding, the first round of equity financing for a startup company after it has demonstrated some success with seed funding, precedes a public offering,” explains The Defender.

Once normalized and mainstreamed, there will eventually be microneedle patch vaccines for covid, seasonal influenza, hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV), typhoid, and rotavirus, among others.

By the year 2030, the microneedle vaccine market for the flu shot alone is projected to reach $2.3 billion. In other words, Gates’ return on investment from all this is expected to be huge.

“This technology has revolutionary potential for extending the reach of vaccines in low resource settings and during pandemics,” said David Hoey, president and CEO of Vaxxas, a biotechnology company based in Brisbane, Aus., in a statement to Gavi.

Like Micron, Vaxxas has developed microneedle vaccines for measles and rubella, and currently has human trials underway for both covid and seasonal influenza.

Former National Institutes of Health (NIH) director Francis Collins also spoke highly about microneedle vaccines, stating that they are “a path toward innovative, next-generation Covid-19 vaccines and vaccine delivery technologies.”

Bill Gates has never met a child he did not want to vaccinate. To learn more, visit Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts