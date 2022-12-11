Bill Gates spends another $7 billion to mass murder black babies in Africa

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.At a recent event in Nairobi, Kenya, billionaire eugenicist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates announced that he is sending another $7 billion to Africa to help fund more abortions of black babies.

“Constantly reducing maternal mortality, constantly reducing neonatal mortality, under-5 mortality, that’s really the metric that drives our foundation,” Gates revealed in no uncertain terms about his four-year pledge.

There are strings attached to the money, of course. Many African countries that are currently pro-life will need to dismantle these laws and allow for legalized baby murder in order to receive the cash.

“Abortion is illegal or heavily restricted across most of the continent,” one report explains. “But money has a way of maneuvering around the law, and ultimately, much of the reason for pushing tremendous sums on developing countries is to dismantle established laws that protect unborn life.”

“In this context, $7 billion could go a long way toward undermining what people actually want for their countries.” (Related: Bill Gates developed an enzyme called “luciferase” that was part of the plan for Wuhan coronavirus [Covid-19] “vaccines.”)

Will the globalists succeed in their pro-death agenda for Africa?

On the same day that Gates made his African holocaust announcement, the Geneva Consensus women’s health group convened at the United States Capitol to commemorate its second anniversary and advocate for pro-life causes.

Geneva Consensus is the world’s leading government coalition advocating for children and families. It represents 36 countries across five continents and just so happens to hold as part of its mission statement the position that women’s health issues should not be held hostage by “ideological agendas.”

It just so happens that Gates is trying to push his pro-death ideological agendas on Africa, using money and greed as a lure. Unlike countries in the West, many African countries place great value on human life and frown upon the murder of unborn children, which is something Gates wants to change.

The U.S. used to be a member of Geneva Consensus, but not since the nation was transformed by globalism into a culture of death and destruction. Human life no longer has any value in America, which is being forced into a “green” agenda of “sustainability,” sustainability being code for depopulation and mass genocide in the name of “progress.”

The purpose of Geneva Consensus, according to Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), is to ensure that “international law and international agreements are not rewritten to invent an international right to abortion that would override the duly enacted laws of your countries protecting pre-born babies,” which is exactly what Gates is trying to do in Africa.

Geneva Consensus also has a Declaration that aims to protect countries like those in Africa from being lured into abandoning their protections of the unborn in exchange for filthy lucre.

The hope is that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade will empower developing countries to reject pressures from Gates and his ilk to alter their values and way of life.

Fake president Joe Biden is another globalist goon that Africa needs to beware of as his regime is currently leading the pack in contributing taxpayer dollars to abortion abroad. In 2022, the Biden regime increased its annual budget for international “sexual and reproductive health and rights” services by 9 percent.

“Big donors such as the Gates Foundation and the U.S. government should take heed of the Geneva Consensus,” writes Sean Adl-Tabatabai for Newspunch.

“Governments at the receiving end of their ‘help’ can speak for themselves, and together, they are speaking loud and clear – every person is born with inherent dignity and the right to life, and real women’s health gains should never be held hostage by the abortion agenda.”

The latest news about Bill Gates and his depopulation efforts can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Newspunch.com

DrEddyMD.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.