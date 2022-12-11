Bill Gates spends another $7 billion to mass murder black babies in Africa

At a recent event in Nairobi, Kenya, billionaire eugenicist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates announced that he is sending another $7 billion to Africa to help fund more abortions of black babies.

“Constantly reducing maternal mortality, constantly reducing neonatal mortality, under-5 mortality, that’s really the metric that drives our foundation,” Gates revealed in no uncertain terms about his four-year pledge.

There are strings attached to the money, of course. Many African countries that are currently pro-life will need to dismantle these laws and allow for legalized baby murder in order to receive the cash.

“Abortion is illegal or heavily restricted across most of the continent,” one report explains. “But money has a way of maneuvering around the law, and ultimately, much of the reason for pushing tremendous sums on developing countries is to dismantle established laws that protect unborn life.”

“In this context, $7 billion could go a long way toward undermining what people actually want for their countries.” (Related: Bill Gates developed an enzyme called “luciferase” that was part of the plan for Wuhan coronavirus [Covid-19] “vaccines.”)

Will the globalists succeed in their pro-death agenda for Africa?

On the same day that Gates made his African holocaust announcement, the Geneva Consensus women’s health group convened at the United States Capitol to commemorate its second anniversary and advocate for pro-life causes.

Geneva Consensus is the world’s leading government coalition advocating for children and families. It represents 36 countries across five continents and just so happens to hold as part of its mission statement the position that women’s health issues should not be held hostage by “ideological agendas.”

It just so happens that Gates is trying to push his pro-death ideological agendas on Africa, using money and greed as a lure. Unlike countries in the West, many African countries place great value on human life and frown upon the murder of unborn children, which is something Gates wants to change.

The U.S. used to be a member of Geneva Consensus, but not since the nation was transformed by globalism into a culture of death and destruction. Human life no longer has any value in America, which is being forced into a “green” agenda of “sustainability,” sustainability being code for depopulation and mass genocide in the name of “progress.”

The purpose of Geneva Consensus, according to Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), is to ensure that “international law and international agreements are not rewritten to invent an international right to abortion that would override the duly enacted laws of your countries protecting pre-born babies,” which is exactly what Gates is trying to do in Africa.

Geneva Consensus also has a Declaration that aims to protect countries like those in Africa from being lured into abandoning their protections of the unborn in exchange for filthy lucre.

The hope is that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade will empower developing countries to reject pressures from Gates and his ilk to alter their values and way of life.

Fake president Joe Biden is another globalist goon that Africa needs to beware of as his regime is currently leading the pack in contributing taxpayer dollars to abortion abroad. In 2022, the Biden regime increased its annual budget for international “sexual and reproductive health and rights” services by 9 percent.

“Big donors such as the Gates Foundation and the U.S. government should take heed of the Geneva Consensus,” writes Sean Adl-Tabatabai for Newspunch.

“Governments at the receiving end of their ‘help’ can speak for themselves, and together, they are speaking loud and clear – every person is born with inherent dignity and the right to life, and real women’s health gains should never be held hostage by the abortion agenda.”

The latest news about Bill Gates and his depopulation efforts can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Newspunch.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts