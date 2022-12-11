Duke University leaves 14-year-old girl to DIE, denies life-saving transplant because she’s unvaccinated

A dying teenager in North Carolina is being refused care by Duke University Hospital because she is not “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Army veterans Chrissy and Lee Hicks adopted 14-year-old Yulia Hicks in 2021 after she was brought to the United States from Ukraine in late 2018. She now requires a life-saving kidney transplant that Duke refuses to give because she never got the jab(s).

When they adopted her, the Hicks family knew young Yulia had a genetic kidney condition that would eventually require surgery. They adopted her anyway because they loved her and thought she would be a welcome addition to their family.

“She fit in right away with Lee and Chrissy’s 10 other children, 2 of which are also adopted,” explains a fundraising campaign created by Emily Grace. “14-year-old Yulia is outgoing and always positive despite the hardships in her life, to include the last 15 months of DAILY dialysis.”

Grace explains in the fundraiser description that the only way Yulia will ever qualify for a kidney transplant at Duke is if she and her parents agree to get her injected for the Fauci Flu. (Related: UMass Memorial Health Center did the same thing last year by refusing a kidney transplant for an unvaccinated patient.)

“A horrible injustice in itself, now the Hick’s [sic] family must pay for out-of-state travel and lodging expenses for not only Yulia and her mother but also her potential donor!” Grace says.

“The transplant process is not easy nor quick. Between the numerous pre-surgery tests, the procedure itself, recovery, and the years of regular appointments, the whole endeavor is now financially IMPOSSIBLE for the large Hicks family.”

Adding insult to injury, Duke also now says that Yulia will need an HPV “vaccine” before surgery

Chrissy Hicks wrote on a website set up for Yulia that she and her family had hoped for a much different outcome.

Even with a live donor available for Yulia’s transplant, Duke will not perform it unless the child agrees to get jabbed for not just covid but also human papillomavirus (HPV).

“The HPV is new, we just learned of it yesterday,” Chrissy writes. “So here we sit contemplating our next steps.”

“To think that a committee can determine someone’s life is terrifying. This is without a doubt medical tyranny. What has become of the medical community? How does the refusal of a shot that is known to cause many health issues AND does NOT stop the spread of a disease deny a 14 year a lifesaving therapy? How does that happen in America?”

Chrissy says her family is “sad,” but that tomorrow “is a new day” and that “God is there with an answer for us.”

Before being told back in November that Yulia would need to get covid jabbed in order to qualify for a kidney transplant, her parents had a 15-minute call with the hospital during which it was revealed that its covid jab policy was being created and enforced on the fly.

“During the 15 min. phone call, both of the Hicks parents wondered if what they were being told was the official hospital policy because between the members on the conference call that day, there was a great deal of confusion as to why the shot was being required of them or if it was, based on conflicting statements by the medical experts,” one media outlet reported.

An audio recording of that conversation was captured and uploaded into video form. You can listen to it at this link.

“These people are sick and get off on killing people,” wrote a commenter about the medical staff at Duke University Hospital.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shot tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

