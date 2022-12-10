DON’T SHED ON ME: The covid “vaccinated” are a health threat to the unvaccinated, warns Dr. McCullough

Zeotrex® is an herbal blend that helps rejuvenate vitality, energy, mental clarity, and overall wellness through the detoxification of chemicals and metals.Is it possible as an unvaccinated person to become contaminated with covid chemicals through exposure to others who have been jabbed? The answer is yes, according to Dr. Peter McCullough.

In a recent interview with Action Canada’s Tanya Gaw, McCullough discussed the risks that covid “vaccinated” people pose to the “unvaccinated.” In a nutshell, he likened the situation to non-smokers inhaling the second-hand smoke of smokers.

Citing a paper recently published in the TMR journal Infectious Diseases Research, McCullough shared details about how messenger RNA (mRNA) can transfer from the fully jabbed to the unjabbed since these chemicals persist in the blood for at least two weeks – and likely much longer – post-injection.

Another study recently published found that mRNA remains in the lymph nodes of the fully jabbed for months, which further backs McCullough’s claims. There is also another recent medical study that McCullough called the “most disturbing” that shows mRNA poisons can transfer from breast milk to babies.

“It seems the body can’t clear it,” McCullough stated soberly. (Related: McCullough faces losing his medical license for breaking the script on covid.)

Do mRNA poisons stay in the body permanently? McCullough thinks so

If an unvaccinated person gets close to a vaccinated person, either through sexual activity or even just kissing, the so-called “vaccine” can transfer through this route as well.

It is currently unknown how long an unvaccinated person should wait before engaging in this type of contact with a vaccinated person. In McCullough’s estimation, these poisons could remain for years, or maybe even permanently, making the fully jabbed an indefinite public health risk.

“This is very disturbing,” McCullough stated.

Early on in the “pandemic,” McCullough advised that the unvaccinated should wait at least a month before having close contact with someone who got jabbed for the Fauci Flu. Now he has bumped that to 90 days or more.

After each shot, mRNA accumulates even more “with no ability for the body to get rid of it,” McCullough maintains.

“It looks like they permanently install into the human genome through what we call reverse transcription,” he explained.

In other words, mRNA poisons reprogram human genes and turn a person, it seems, into a non-human automaton with strange, foreign DNA. At best, mRNA turns the fully vaccinated into fully transhuman beings that look human but that have non-human genetic blueprints.

Autopsies of deceased fully jabbed bodies show the presence of this altered genetic material throughout the vital organs. This, McCullough says, is proof all on its own.

“So I can tell you everyone who’s taken the vaccine has this material in their brain, their heart, adrenal glands, reproductive organs,” McCullough said. “It’s really a terrible thought. My heart goes out to anyone taking the vaccine, yeah.”

You can watch the interview between Gaw and McCullough at the RAIR Foundation website.

“If a war is to be fought, it’s with this NWO (New World Order) fascist system,” wrote a commenter in response to McCullough’s claims and revelations. “They are already at war with us.”

“This is just the start of ‘the beginning of sorrows’ Jesus prophesied in Matthew 24:8,” wrote another, pointing to the Holy Scriptures for guidance about what comes next.

“Much more is on the way in the form of continued pestilence[s], war[s], famine[s] and natural disaster[s]. What makes these different than in past sorrows is the intensity and frequency. Then to stop this mass death there will be enforced false worship worldwide (Matt.24:9-11, Rev.13:11-18). The last counsel and warning is found in Rev.14:6-12.”

The latest news about covid “vaccines” can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

RAIRFoundation.com

TMRJournals.com

DrEddyMD.com

zinc - liquid, organic, plant based

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.