Dr. Peter McCullough to be STRIPPED of medical certifications for defying official covid narrative

The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) is moving forward with plans to strip cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough of his medical certifications because of things he has said about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that run contrary to the official government-approved narrative.

In a recent letter, the ABIM notified McCullough about its plans, specifically calling him out for suggesting that healthy people under the age of 50 do not need to get “vaccinated” for the Chinese Flu. It also addressed statements he made about how some people have died due to the shots.

For stating these and other things, McCullough faces losing his career. The ABIM’s Credentials and Certification Committee determined that McCullough “provided false or inaccurate medical information to the public” with his claims, and must now pay the price.

“By casting doubt on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines with such seemingly authoritative statements, made in various official forums and widely reported in various media, your statements pose serious concerns for patient safety,” the letter to McCullough further states.

“Moreover, they are inimical to the ethics and professionalism standards for board certification.” (Related: At the height of the Operation Warp Speed covid “vaccine” rollout, McCullough called the injections the “most dangerous biological medicinal product rollout in human history.”)

McCullough now has until November 18 to appeal the stripping of his credentials. Should he choose to do so, a special panel formed by the ABIM Board of Directors will hold at least one hearing on the matter, after which it will make a final decision.

“The panel could accept the recommendation, rescind it, or impose an alternative punishment,” reports explain.

ABIM says it was “unprofessional and unethical” for McCullough to tell the truth about covid “vaccines”

The first sign of possible disciplinary action against McCullough came back in May when the ABIM first learned that he had made “numerous widely reported and disseminated public statements about the purported dangers of, or lack of justification for, Covid-19 vaccines.”

On March 10, 2021, for instance, McCullough appeared before a Texas Senate panel where he explained that people who naturally recover from the Chinese Virus now have “complete and durable immunity” that does not require any kind of chemical injection.

McCullough added during his speech that there is simply “no scientific rationale” for injecting people with covid chemicals when they are healthy and under the age of 50.

At the time, there had been 18,000 covid jab-related deaths reported to the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). McCullough merely pointed this out, which greatly upset the ABIM and fueled its rage against him.

According to the ABIM, stating the truth on such matters is a violation of its policies surrounding “false or inaccurate medical information.” McCullough’s admissions of the truth are “unprofessional and unethical,” the ABIM declared.

Keep in mind that McCullough presented scientific data to back every claim he made before the Texas Senate committee. He showed cases of blood clotting post-injection, as well as failing immunity post-jab due to vaccine-induced AIDS (VAIDS).

He also presented sound scientific evidence in support of natural immunity, suggesting that it is far superior to jab-induced “immunity,” which wanes completely and turns negative within months.

Based on his own medical opinion crafted from the best information that science currently has to offer, McCullough has concluded that people who naturally recover from covid without any “vaccines” now “have robust and durable immunity against the severe outcomes of adjudicated COVID-19 hospitalization and death recognizing that the Omicron variant has broken through natural immunity.”

As increasingly more people become seriously injured or die because of Fauci Flu shots, we will keep you informed about the latest figures and stories at Immunization.news.

