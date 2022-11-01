Mad science says transhumanist wireless brain implants can destroy cancer tumors with nanoparticles

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.Researchers at Stanford Medicine have developed a new nanoparticle-based brain implant technology that supposedly fights cancer tumors – or at least that is their official cover story.

Using a combination of transhumanist technology and infrared light therapy, mad scientists over at Stanford claim to now have the ability to shrink a deadly mass inside someone’s body over a 15-day consecutive period of time using 15-minute daily heat and light treatments.

The way it works is a tiny device gets implanted between a person’s skin and skull, presumably on the forehead (can you say Mark of the Beast?). Then, the “doctor” dials the temperature of the implant to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, supposedly killing cancer cells without damaging any surrounding brain tissue.

Photothermal treatments such as this are already used to treat tumors. However, they have never before involved a microchip brain implant such as this. (Related: Elon Musk, the new love affair of conservatives, wants humans to be brain-implanted with an artificial intelligence (AI) technology called Neuralink.)

Would you take this Mark of the Beast brain implant in exchange for a shrunken brain tumor?

Experiments using the new technology have already been conducted on test mice. A group of them was divided into two, and the one half received the brain device while the other did not. Both groups were then treated with photothermal treatments for 15 minutes a day over the course of 15 days.

Those mice with the brain implants, we are told, saw tumor shrinkage with no damage to surrounding tissue. As the nanoparticles were activated, the mice were unfazed, the scientists said.

Based on this, the team that conducted the experiment declared that their brain implant system has the capacity to lengthen lifespan by double or triple, at least in mice. Their next goal is to see if they can replicate these findings in human beings.

Their primary focus centers around tumors that form in the glioblastoma portion of the brain where aggressive cancers that typically require open-skull surgery to treat occur. Even with chemotherapy, such cancers are typically incurable – because chemotherapy causes cancer, after all.

“The team fitted the brain implant with star-shaped gold nanoparticles and a small antenna to convert electrical signals to infrared light, which activate the nanoparticles to generate heat – and this can all be performed remotely,” reported the DailyMail Online about how the new brain implant technology works.

“The researchers envision that their device, when adapted to human patients, could be used for in-home treatment in addition to surgery, chemotherapy or radiation, without adding to the burden of hospital visits or interrupting their normal lives.”

According to study co-author Hamed Arami, PhD, these brain implants are safer than chemotherapy and produce fewer side effects. The only caveat is that a microchip computer, of sorts, must be implanted into a person’s head.

“The nanoparticles help us target the treatment to only the tumor, so the effects will be relatively less compared with chemotherapy and radiation,” Arami is quoted as saying. “The structure and dosage of the nanoparticles are calibrated to generate just the right amount of heat.”

“Glioblastoma patients don’t often live more than two to three years after diagnosis because you can’t get rid of every part of the tumor, and the tumor can become drug-resistant or radiation-resistant. The goal is to combine this with other treatments to extend survival.”

All of this jives with globalist efforts to turn humanity into transhumanist cyborgs, it turns out. This is Musk’s goal as well, a fact that conservatives need to remember instead of falling for his Twitter “free speech” circus act.

To learn more about how the technocrats want all humans to be forced into hybridized human-robot slavery, visit Transhumanism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.