Ethical questions raised after Elon Musk’s Neuralink company implants chip in monkey’s brain

Scientists and ethicists have questioned the ethical implications of human and cyborg hybridization experiments after a recent demonstration involving a monkey with a brain chip controlling a video game with its mind.

On April 8, Elon Musk’s neurotechnology start-up Neuralink announced that it had successfully created a cyborg monkey that can play Pong with its mind using a brain chip.

Neuralink’s scientists trained Pager, a nine-year-old macaque, to play Pong and to solve other similar puzzles on a computer screen using a joystick. Every time Pager did correct moves, a metal tube right next to him squirted a banana smoothie into his mouth.

While Pager was doing this, he was hooked up to two Neuralink chips implanted in his skull. More than 2,000 wires in his brain were monitoring his motor cortex and his other neurological responses as he wiggled the joystick and received his rewards.

Once the scientists successfully linked Pager’s neural activity with his actions onscreen, the researchers unplugged the joystick. To their astonishment, the cursor kept moving. Pager was playing Pong with nothing but his brain waves.

“A monkey is literally playing a video game telepathically using a brain chip!” Musk tweeted excitedly when news of the breakthrough was announced. (Related: Scientists develop artificial muscles powered by glucose: Findings will be used to develop a system that’s “even closer to a biological muscle.”)

Neurotechnology still in its infancy, but scientists and ethicists are already concerned

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseMusk and his fans have cheered on the development with Pager. Scientists and tech ethicists alike have recognized the progress achieved by Neuralink, but have also expressed their own doubts and criticisms.

Anna Wexler, an assistant professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, agrees that Neuralink’s work with Pager is a sign of progress in the field of neurotechnology, “particularly in terms of the wireless system and number of electrodes that seem to have been successfully implanted.”

“What concerns me in the near-term are the potentially false claims,” continued Wexler. “Neuralink’s employees are scientists and engineers working on developing what appears to be a legitimate device for medical purposes. Yet, the company’s co-founder [Musk] is fond of making grandiose and bombastic claims about the potential for that same technology to cure all diseases and allow humans to merge with AI.”

Musk claims that one day in the near future, Neuralink will be able to implant brain chips that could help people with neurological disorders “take control of their lives.” He believes it might even be possible for these chips to merge human cognition with artificial intelligence to create a sort of “superbeing.”

While Wexler believes neurotechnology is years away from achieving anything coming close to this, that hasn’t stopped Musk from bragging about the nascent technology to his fans on social media.

Cognitive psychologist and philosopher Susan Schneider wrote that this world Musk envisions where the human brain has merged with computers would be “suicide for the mind.”

Schneider is excited about the potential future applications of brain chips for individuals with neurological problems, such as movement and memory loss. But she is worried about the potential widespread availability of these chips.

“Without proper regulations, your innermost thoughts and biometric data could be sold to the highest bidder,” said Schneider. “People may feel compelled to use brain chips to stay employed in a future in which AI outmodes us in the workplace.”

Journalist Manik Berry, writing for tech news outlet Fossbytes, asked, “Where does it stop?”

Berry is primarily concerned with the many ethical concerns the Neuralink raises, such as what happens if a person’s brain chip is hacked, leaving him or her crippled as a result, or what happens if the government decides to take control of somebody’s brain chip and download that person’s memories.

Furthermore, Berry asked what would happen if corporations decide to use Neuralink to make a profit, such as by blasting advertisements in people’s brains and forcing them to pay so they don’t have to hear it.

“What’s to stop people from abusing a chip planted in their heads?” asked Berry. “Parents might want ‘the Link’ in their children to raise the ideal kids. Teens may want it to get high on demand, and everyone else might find ways to abuse it one way or another.”

“It is a wonderful piece of technology, but these Neuralink-related ethical questions remain unanswered… They need to be answered before we make advance bookings for Neuralink implant installation.”

Read the latest news regarding Elon Musk and his companies at ElonMuskWatch.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

TheFederalist.com

Observer.com

Fossbytes.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.