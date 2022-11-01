Moderna patented a 19-nucleotide sequence in 2013 that matches the most infectious sequence of SARS-CoV-2

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.In the quest to uncover the origins for SARS-CoV-2, scientists did not have to look very far. For years, the National Institutes of Health, in cooperation with EcoHealth Alliance and the University of North Carolina conducted gain-of-function research specifically on coronaviruses. Much of this controversial work was off-shored to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, due to moratoriums on gain-of-function virology research in the US.

Some of the most notorious authoritarians in public health (Anthony Fauci) were directly involved in funding and overseeing coronavirus research, so it’s rather suspicious, to say the least, that Fauci himself would denounce any laboratory origins of SARS-CoV-2 as “conspiracy theory” as early as March 2020. If anyone should be more transparent, it should be him.

Scientists also did not have to look far to find out that Moderna (one of the covid-19 vaccine profiteers) patented a 19-nucleotide sequence in 2013, that somehow, randomly appeared in the Furin cleavage site of the covid-19 spike protein.

Moderna has been preparing for covid-19 mRNA vaccine experiments for years

In the leadup to 2020, a little-known biotech company called Moderna was granted up to $100 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop new vaccine candidates using mRNA technology. From this platform, Moderna received hundreds of millions of dollars in new investments and even secured $1 billion from taxpayers in 2020 (Operation Warp Speed) for research and development into a vaccine for covid-19.

As far back as 2013, Moderna had already filed for a coronavirus patent, containing a 19-nucleotide sequence. This precise nucleotide sequence randomly appeared in the Furin cleavage site of the covid-19 spike protein. The genetic sequences of this spike protein (the alleged causative agent for covid-19) were ultimately used as a basis to develop an experimental mRNA vaccine through none other than — Moderna. The technology was also shared with Pfizer; however, Moderna is currently initiating legal challenges to secure their property rights over their patents on the mRNA and the spike protein sequences. Eventually, Moderna would receive another $1.525 billion from taxpayers, in an agreement that would ship 100 million doses of its mRNA vaccine candidate to pharmacies nationwide.

Scientists link Moderna’s patents to the most pathogenic part of SARS-CoV-2

Scientists from India, Switzerland, Italy and the US published an important paper titled, “MSH3 Homology and Potential Recombination Link to SARS-CoV-2 Furin Cleavage Site.” The 19-nucleotide sequence (patented by Moderna) randomly appeared in the furin cleavage site of the spike protein (SARS-CoV-2). The scientists calculated the random chance of that happening as 1 in 3 trillion!

The scientists used the Basic Local Alignment Search Tool to search for the gene sequence, in a database that includes every gene sequence in nature known to man. They searched for the gene sequence, its reverse gene sequence and the complimentary gene sequence and its reverse sequence. They found the sequence in Moderna’s patents, in reverse compliment form: CTACGTGCCCGCCGAGGAG.

This precise gene letter sequence was the only nucleotide sequence in SARS-CoV-2 that had more than 3 nucleotides. Its closest natural relative was Bat Coronavirus RaTG13. It was included on the furin cleavage site, which is the part of the spike protein most associated with viral attachment and pathogenic potential. If the coronavirus spike protein was enhanced in a lab, then the furin cleavage site would be the best location to enhance its pathogenic potential. As the genetic evidence shows, Moderna was part of the planning and implementation of covid-19, gain-of-function experimentation, and vaccine profiteering.

Here are the patents:
US9149506B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding septin-4 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.
Inventor: Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles

US9216205B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding granulysin – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.

US9255129B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding SIAH E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.

US9301993B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding apoptosis inducing factor 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.

US9587003B2: Modified polynucleotides for the production of oncology-related proteins and peptides – 2016-02-04 Application filed by ModernaTx Inc.
Inventor: Stephane Bancel, Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles, Sayda M. Elbashir, Matthias John, Atanu Roy, Susan Whoriskey, Kristy M. Wood, Paul Hatala, Jason P. Schrum, Kenechi Ejebe, Jeff Lynn Ellsworth, Justin Guild

Learn more about this bombshell SARS-CoV-2 laboratory origin evidence at The Expose.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

TheExpose.com

GenengNews.com

FiercePharma.com

ModernTX.com

Frontierin.org

Patents.google.com

Patents.google.com

Patents.google.com

Patents.google.com

Patents.google.com

TheExpose.com

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.