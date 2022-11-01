Moderna patented a 19-nucleotide sequence in 2013 that matches the most infectious sequence of SARS-CoV-2

In the quest to uncover the origins for SARS-CoV-2, scientists did not have to look very far. For years, the National Institutes of Health, in cooperation with EcoHealth Alliance and the University of North Carolina conducted gain-of-function research specifically on coronaviruses. Much of this controversial work was off-shored to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, due to moratoriums on gain-of-function virology research in the US.

Some of the most notorious authoritarians in public health (Anthony Fauci) were directly involved in funding and overseeing coronavirus research, so it’s rather suspicious, to say the least, that Fauci himself would denounce any laboratory origins of SARS-CoV-2 as “conspiracy theory” as early as March 2020. If anyone should be more transparent, it should be him.

Scientists also did not have to look far to find out that Moderna (one of the covid-19 vaccine profiteers) patented a 19-nucleotide sequence in 2013, that somehow, randomly appeared in the Furin cleavage site of the covid-19 spike protein.

Moderna has been preparing for covid-19 mRNA vaccine experiments for years

In the leadup to 2020, a little-known biotech company called Moderna was granted up to $100 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop new vaccine candidates using mRNA technology. From this platform, Moderna received hundreds of millions of dollars in new investments and even secured $1 billion from taxpayers in 2020 (Operation Warp Speed) for research and development into a vaccine for covid-19.

As far back as 2013, Moderna had already filed for a coronavirus patent, containing a 19-nucleotide sequence. This precise nucleotide sequence randomly appeared in the Furin cleavage site of the covid-19 spike protein. The genetic sequences of this spike protein (the alleged causative agent for covid-19) were ultimately used as a basis to develop an experimental mRNA vaccine through none other than — Moderna. The technology was also shared with Pfizer; however, Moderna is currently initiating legal challenges to secure their property rights over their patents on the mRNA and the spike protein sequences. Eventually, Moderna would receive another $1.525 billion from taxpayers, in an agreement that would ship 100 million doses of its mRNA vaccine candidate to pharmacies nationwide.

Scientists link Moderna’s patents to the most pathogenic part of SARS-CoV-2

Scientists from India, Switzerland, Italy and the US published an important paper titled, “MSH3 Homology and Potential Recombination Link to SARS-CoV-2 Furin Cleavage Site.” The 19-nucleotide sequence (patented by Moderna) randomly appeared in the furin cleavage site of the spike protein (SARS-CoV-2). The scientists calculated the random chance of that happening as 1 in 3 trillion!

The scientists used the Basic Local Alignment Search Tool to search for the gene sequence, in a database that includes every gene sequence in nature known to man. They searched for the gene sequence, its reverse gene sequence and the complimentary gene sequence and its reverse sequence. They found the sequence in Moderna’s patents, in reverse compliment form: CTACGTGCCCGCCGAGGAG.

This precise gene letter sequence was the only nucleotide sequence in SARS-CoV-2 that had more than 3 nucleotides. Its closest natural relative was Bat Coronavirus RaTG13. It was included on the furin cleavage site, which is the part of the spike protein most associated with viral attachment and pathogenic potential. If the coronavirus spike protein was enhanced in a lab, then the furin cleavage site would be the best location to enhance its pathogenic potential. As the genetic evidence shows, Moderna was part of the planning and implementation of covid-19, gain-of-function experimentation, and vaccine profiteering.

Here are the patents:

US9149506B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding septin-4 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.

Inventor: Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles

US9216205B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding granulysin – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.

US9255129B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding SIAH E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.

US9301993B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding apoptosis inducing factor 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.

US9587003B2: Modified polynucleotides for the production of oncology-related proteins and peptides – 2016-02-04 Application filed by ModernaTx Inc.

Inventor: Stephane Bancel, Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles, Sayda M. Elbashir, Matthias John, Atanu Roy, Susan Whoriskey, Kristy M. Wood, Paul Hatala, Jason P. Schrum, Kenechi Ejebe, Jeff Lynn Ellsworth, Justin Guild

Learn more about this bombshell SARS-CoV-2 laboratory origin evidence at The Expose.

