New premier of Alberta apologizes to the unvaccinated, says they never should have been abused by Canadian government

Smith was asked about her campaign promise to both apologize to and seek justice for unvaccinated Albertans who were prosecuted or otherwise persecuted for their decision to maintain natural immunity while the rest of the herd jumped headlong over the genetic cliff. Smith responded by stating (watch below):

“I’m deeply sorry for anyone who was inappropriately subjected to, um, discrimination as a result of their vaccine status. I’m deeply sorry for any government employee that was fired from their [sic] job because of their vaccine status. And I welcome them back if they want to come back.”

The woman who originally asked the question went on to ask Smith if she is still planning to grant amnesty to all unvaccinated Albertans who were fined or put in prison for refusing to get injected with Fauci Flu chemicals, to which Smith responded:

“As for the amnesty, I’d have to get some legal advice on that. Um, and so I’ve already asked my staff to, um, to request that advice so I can see how we would be able to proceed on that. My view has been that, um, these were political decisions that were made, and so I think that we need political decisions to offer a reversal.”

“But I do still want to get some legal advice on that first.”

Concerning a timeline for such amnesty to take place, Smith suggested that she is eager to “do it at the earliest opportunity” and is “hoping within the next week that I’ll get that advice.”

An apology won’t cut it: there needs to be JUSTICE served to plandemic perpetrators

As promising as Smith’s words sound, it cannot be overstated that simply saying sorry for a multi-year terror campaign that destroyed millions of people lives does not constitute justice.

While Smith may not be personally responsible for what took place, her apology fails to address what will become of the politicians who inflicted this mass genocide on Canadians in the first place.

Will Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ever be held accountable for his crimes against humanity? Does Smith have any ability to sway other politicians like herself to launch an investigation into such matters, the goal being to dole out punishment for the scamdemic criminals.

One Twitter user put it like this in response to Smith’s apology and promise of amnesty for the persecuted:

“There ya go, kids: Big Pharma and your government find it better to ask for forgiveness than ask for your permission.”

Another was a little more gracious, calling Smith’s sentiments “a start” and adding that “all leaders should be doing this.”

“I guess she thinks by just saying she’s sorry that’ll make up for everything,” wrote another who is not so forgiving. “I hate to tell these people but they’re wrong.”

Several others were encouraged that a politician would apologize at all, even if it does not end up achieving true justice.

“It takes a lot for any politician, party, or side to apologize these days,” one of them wrote. “What Smith is doing is awesome and I’m sure she will get a lot of backlash for it.”

The covid scamdemic continues to crumble. To keep up with the latest, visit Pandemic.news.

