NIH confirms Boston lab that created deadly new 80% death rate covid strain did NOT receive agency research approval

We now know that the laboratory at Boston University (BU) where a new alleged strain of covid with an 80 percent death rate was created did not receive approval from the federal government to conduct such research.

In case you missed it, the media reported this week that a new hybrid form of the Fauci Flu was supposedly engineered to kill eight out of 10 victims as opposed to the original strain, which was never isolated.

The story goes that a new form of “Omicron,” also known as the Moronic variant, was engineered using illegal gain of function (GoF) research to kill 80 percent of people who become infected with it. This allegedly occurred using a grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is controlled by Tony Fauci.

A research grant from Fauci’s NIAID was used by the Boston team to tamper with more bat coronaviruses in search of a newer, deadlier strain of the disease. BU’s level-3 National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratory reportedly extracted the spike protein from the Moronic variant and attached it to the original strain that first appeared in Wuhan, China, back in late 2019.

After exposing this extraction to human cells in a petri dish, as well as to live mice, it was determined that the new designer hybrid strain of the Chinese Flu has an 80 percent kill rate, which is music to Fauci’s ears.

When the news leaked out that this had been done, critics blasted BU and its laboratory for “playing with fire.” There is simply no way this new designer strain of the Wuhan Flu could have come about if not for the use of GoF, which is illegal in the United States.

Both the NIAID and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are now taking plenty of heat – and deservedly so – for allowing this to happen under their watch. The two agencies claim they have no idea as to the nature of the research that was being conducted.

Dr. Emily Erbedling, who works within the NIH division that at least partially funded the research, insists that she had no clue about the specific nature of the BU research until she read about it in the news – and there are actually people out there who will believe her.

BU claims new designer covid strain is “less dangerous” than the original

A spokesperson from BU also responded to the allegations by claiming that what its researchers were doing was making the Chinese Virus less virulent, insisting that the original had a 100 percent kill rate.

By reducing this new strain down to just an 80 percent kill rate, the university insists, researchers have made the world a safer place when it comes to potentially interacting with Chinese Germs while out and about in everyday life.

“In fact, this research made the virus less dangerous,” BU claims.

Independent researchers are already challenging this claim by stating that the currently dominant Moronic strain of covid was already much milder than the new hybrid variant to come out of BU.

As for Dr. Erbelding, she says she “wished” the scientists at BU who worked on the new designer strain had first informed the NIAID about it. She told Stat News:

“What we would have wanted to do is to talk about exactly what they wanted to do in advance … [and then] we could have put a package forward for review.”

BU took a more defensive approach by stating that it never had “an obligation to disclose this research,” which is why a full disclosure never occurred.

“NIAID funding was acknowledged as a courtesy because it was used to help develop the tools and platforms that were used in this research,” the school says. “They did not fund this research directly.”

BU has been so open about the research without a care in the world, in fact, that it published everything as a new pre-print study in the bioRxiv journal. It has yet to be peer-reviewed by other scientists, but it is now out there in all its cringeworthy glory for everyone to see.

The stated goal of the research was to determine if mutations in covid “spike proteins” are responsible for the Moronic variant’s heightened ability to evade some people’s immune systems, or so we are told.

Dr. Richard Ebright, a microbiologist at Rutgers University, blasted BU’s claims, calling them “demonstrably false” and “deeply embarrassing.” Clearly, he says, the new designer virus is much more dangerous than BA.1, the alleged-to-be currently dominant strain of the Fauci Flu circulating in the U.S.

“The claims in BU’s public statement that ‘this research is not gain-of-function research’ … [and that it] made the virus replicate less are dangerous,” Ebright is quoted as saying.

“The novel lab-generated coronavirus exhibits the high immune escape of Omicron BA.1 and higher lethality than Omicron BA.1 – albeit lower lethality than original Wuhan-1 SARS-CoV-2 – in mice engineered to display human receptors for SARS-like coronaviruses.”

Ebright would go on to state to the media that this type of research is “concerning” because it is the same kind that “may have caused the pandemic” that was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Donald Trump back in early 2020.

BU’s response to this is that it never conducted any illegal GoF research, and that anyone claiming otherwise is making “false and inaccurate” statements.

Want to keep up with the latest news about the Chinese Virus? Be sure to check out Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts