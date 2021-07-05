In latest Nuremberg violation, U.S. judge now ordering American citizens to undergo unapproved vaccine medical experiments as requirement for probation

Richard Frye, a “common pleas” judge in Franklin County, Ohio, has ruled in his three most recent cases that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” will now be mandatory as a condition of probation for defendants.

In each of these cases, Frye openly discussed the topic of Chinese Virus injection with the defendants, explaining to them that he believes it is a “reasonable condition” of probation that they roll up their sleeves and alter their DNA.

“It occurred to me that at least some of these folks need to be encouraged not to procrastinate,” Frye told the Columbus Dispatch. “I think it’s a reasonable condition when we’re telling people to get employed and be out in the community.”

Even though Wuhan Flu shots admittedly do not stop the spread, nor do they prevent infection – Fauci Flu shots are also spreading more disease – Frye personally believes that requiring them is normal and acceptable in the “land of the free.”

In one of the cases, a man named Cameron Stringer “entered a guilty plea for one charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, for which he was sentenced to two years of probation.” In order to receive probation, however, Stringer had to have his genes modified with Trump Vaccine.

“To assist with his ability to gain employment,” court documents show about Stringer’s case, “Defendant must get the COVID 19 vaccine within 30 days and provide proof to Probation Department.”

Just say no to experimental drugs from the government and Big Pharma

Frye’s ruling in this case along with the others amounts to forced medical experimentation, much like what fascist dictators in the past did to concentration camp prisoners.

The only difference today is that America has become one giant concentration camp where everyone is being told they must get injected in order to “flatten the curve,” or whatever other mindless catch phrase is being thrown around on any given day.

Now we are having to contend with something that the mainstream media and government are calling the “delta variant,” which is supposedly some “mutation” of the Chinese Virus that originated in India.

Next it will be something else, and so on and so forth, until everyone is goaded in one way or another – or forced, in the case of the Franklin County legal system – to get injected for Chinese Germs.

This type of thing has happened many times in the past, but usually it was done under the pretext of war. In this case, the government has decided to pretend as though medical fascism is a form of “public health,” and that this is all for our own good.

A much more thorough breakdown of America’s extensive history of medical experimentation on people can be found at this link.

Frye, it turns out, is a Beijing Biden supporter who is just doing his part to help Hunter’s dad try to achieve his goal of injecting at least 70 percent of America by “Independence Day.”

This plan is failing miserably as those Americans who are currently unvaccinated have chosen to remain that way. They are not “hesitant” and are merely exercising their right to just say no to drugs, especially the experimental kind that were hatched in communist Chinese laboratories.

“A phallic object forcibly penetrating your body and injecting foreign substances into you against your will: sounds a lot like rape!” wrote one Breitbart News commenter about the “Fauci Ouchie” needles.

“What ever happened to ‘my body, my choice?’ Is ‘pro-choice’ only for murdering helpless children?”

To learn more about how the medical fascists are stopping at nothing to push Chinese Virus jabs, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Breitbart.com

DrEddyMD.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts