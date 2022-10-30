Millions of American citizens illegally targeted with secret “covid decree violation” scores during scamdemic

It is being alleged that a secret data harvesting program was launched at the start of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic by Democrats to target “covid concerned” Republicans for a reprogramming of their voting habits.

Someone put together a global positioning system (GPS) tracking module that kept a close eye on the movements of nearly two billion people worldwide. The targets were assessed to identify who was “on the go more often than their neighbors.”

Targets deemed to have flouted the government’s Chinese Virus restrictions (i.e., lockdowns and “stay at home” decrees) were given a high “covid decree violation” score while those who obeyed what they were told received a low score.

A group called PredictWise then compiled the data on behalf of the left-wing political machine to send more than 350,000 “covid concerned” Republicans campaign ads related to virus prevention measures. (Related: The World Economic Forum [WEF] is similarly targeting the covid compliant for easy immersion into its planned “social credit scheme”.)

“PredictWise understood that there were potential pockets of voters to target with Covid-19 messaging and turned high-dimensional data covering over 100 million Americans into measures of adherence to Covid-19 restrictions during deep lockdown,” a white paper from the company states.

The campaign of then-Senate candidate Mark Kelly, who has since been elected to office, also used the data to identify 40,000 “persuasion targets” who were allegedly manipulated into voting for the guy because of his strong adherence to the covid religion.

What else is all that data being used for?

What appears to have happened throughout the covid scamdemic is that all sorts of Orwellian spying, surveillance, and tracking schemes were launched quietly and oftentimes secretly in the background to engage in this type of targeted manipulation.

In Australia, which saw even worse covid tyranny than what occurred in the United States, some citizens deemed non-compliant with virus orders were forced to wear electronic ankle bracelets – even if “fully vaccinated.”

It appears as though this same GPS tracking data was used to accomplish this police state feat, which numerous Aussie politicians bragged about proudly in statements about their covid response.

Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt out of the United Kingdom, who was recently promoted to become Chancellor of the Exchequer, spoke openly about the GPS tracking technology in relation to covid quarantine mandates in that country.

“Daily contact with those asked to self-isolate – using GPS tracking to monitor compliance, if necessary, as happens in Taiwan and Poland,” Hunt said.

We also know that law enforcement in the U.K. utilized surveillance drones to monitor and threaten the non-compliant who were seen, using the same GPS tracking data, traipsing out in the countryside during covid instead of hunkering down scared at home like they were commanded to do by the government.

“In Australia, tracking drones were deployed to catch people who didn’t wear masks outside and to keep track of cars that traveled further than 5km from home,” further reports Summit.news about other uses for the GPS tracking technology.

In the comment section, someone wrote that the only reason any of this is still happening is because We the People, wherever we live in the world, are allowing it to happen.

“If we stop letting them control us in our daily lives by the things we do and stop the dependency, they have nothing to control,” this person wrote. “Think about it!”

“We were played,” wrote another, revealing that her husband was compelled to take the jab under the false belief that he would get really sick and possibly die if he refused.

The latest news about covid can be found at Hoax.news.

