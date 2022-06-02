Electron microscope images appear to show carbon nanotech, aluminum, thulium in Pfizer and Moderna’s covid-19 vaccines

This premium Turmeric liquid supplement, extracted from organic Curcuma longa root, is packed with antioxidants that support the colon, liver, and more.A Canadian researcher and ER doctor recently put the Pfizer and Moderna covid-19 vaccines under the microscope to see what they are made of. The electron microscope images show no sign of biological material, not DNA nor the glorified mRNA that the experimental injection was supposed to deliver.

Lead researcher, Dr. Daniel Nagase is a former ER doctor who was persecuted for using ivermectin to treat covid-19 patients in Canada. On involuntary leave since 2021, Dr. Nagase has been traveling through Alberta and British Columbia to educate others on the treatment options for covid-19.

Canadian researcher claims to finds non-biological aluminum and carbon nano-particles in Moderna vaccines

When the contents of the vaccine were put under an electron microscope, Dr. Nagase was able to identify basic elements like carbon and oxygen. “You would expect to see carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, and phosphorus – all the things you would normally see in a protein,” Nagase said. However, none of the samples contained nitrogen or phosphorous, not in the X-ray spectroscopy or the electron microscope images.

“X-ray spectroscopy didn’t detect any nitrogen or phosphorus. So, if those complex shapes – that rectangle with all the dots arranged in a grid – were the result of some kind of biological process … then there should be nitrogen and phosphorus there in addition to carbon and oxygen. Because every living thing, whether it’s a virus, plant or animal, is made up of proteins that contain nitrogen, carbon, oxygen, and phosphorus,” he said.

Dr. Nagase found some very interesting shapes inside the contents of the so-called vaccines. One of the non-biological life forms (in the Moderna vaccine) contained neurotoxic aluminum and looked like a “ball with the legs growing out of it.” The object was not a biological contaminant because it did not contain nitrogen or phosphorous. “So, this thing that’s growing is non-biological,” Nagase concluded.

He found no mRNA in the samples, either. The mRNA is the principal ingredient of the vaccine that is intended to interfere with the biological process of protein transcription in human cells. The mRNA is the vehicle by which toxic, lab-made spike proteins are encoded. According to this discovery, it’s safe to say that not all covid-19 vaccine lots are the same, and some may have no mRNA at all because it degrades easily and may not be preserved properly. Nagase cautioned that there is no way of ensuring that this vaccine lot was properly refrigerated to preserve the mRNA.

Pfizer vaccine appears to contain rare-Earth metal, thulium

The Pfizer sample contained an unusual fiber-like structure that contained a rare-Earth element called thulium, says the researcher. Thulium is one of the highly-reactive elements in the lanthanides series of the periodic table. This rare metal is easy to work with and is used as a source of radiation in portable X-ray devices. Under the electron microscope, these thulium samples were found in various polymorphic forms, including crystals, chips, strands, bulbs, spheres, fibers, and balls with legs growing out of them.

Polish biologist Dr. Franc Zalewksi previously discovered these one-headed, three-legged objects in 2021. He found bromine, carbon, and aluminum in the peculiar structures, and he named them “nano-octopus.” Pathologists have also found unknown objects in the blood of vaccinated Germans.

“I don’t even know if this carbon technology is in every batch or is it just in the batches they sent to Canada?” Dr. Nagase questioned. “Is Canada one half of an experiment and certain States in the US are getting a slightly different batch without the carbon nanotech?” As post-vaccine deaths pile up, more doctors are asking questions.

Informed consent has been vanquished from medicine over the past three years, so Dr. Nagase asks, “Are countries around the world being given different injections, and we’re being observed to see, ‘well, who dies the fastest, who gets the sickest or what kind of illnesses result’ from experimental ingredients being indiscriminately and without disclosure being given to people?”

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

Global Healing Center® is a leading natural health provider offering natural and organic supplements, cleanses, and a wealth of free natural health articles.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.