SURVEY: People vaccinated for covid become more “magnetic” over time… the vaccine appears to be assembling magnetic nanoparticles in the blood

A researcher from Europe recently conducted a survey that looked at the state of “magnetism” in people’s bodies after they get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), the results of which are nothing short of disturbing.

It turns out that getting jabbed for the Fauci Flu causes a person’s body to become increasingly more “magnetic” over time, emitting a strange electromagnetic field that becomes progressively stronger with each passing day.

Amar Goudjil set out to evaluate 200 individuals living or working in Luxembourg. Half of them were to have gotten jabbed for the Chinese Virus in accordance with government recommendations, while the other half were those who decided to protect their DNA from permanent chemical alteration.

Each of the two groups was to then be divided into half women and half men, and all of them were to be considered “active” as opposed to “inactive” in terms of their lifestyles.

The location of the study took place at the Belle-Étoile shopping center and the route d’Arlon in Strassen. For practical reasons, all of those interviewed had to be wearing short-sleeved or sleeveless shirts to fully test the magnetism.

Goudjil made an introduction, explained the purpose of the study, and conducted an anonymous statistical survey of jabbed versus un-jabbed people living in the area.

“It’s a survey about information according to which vaccinated people show electromagnetic effects and at EFVV, we are trying to find out what the observed reality is,” Goudjil told each participant.

From there, he presented each participant with a magnet to press against the skin. Participants were also asked to have an electric and magnetic field tester placed on the shoulders to test for electric fields.

In the end, due to various reasons, only 30 vaccinated and 30 unvaccinated people were interviewed and tested by Goudjil, with 15 women and 15 men in each of the groups. Still, the results were undeniably clear: getting injected causes severe magnetism.

“In the non-vaccinated group, out of the 30 individuals interviewed, the number of people showing attraction to the magnet was 0 (zero),” the study’s results explain.

“In the vaccinated group, on the other hand, 29 of the 30 individuals interviewed showed attraction to the magnet. That is, the magnet adhered to their skin without difficulty.”

Of these same 29 individuals, the study further found, 22 had the magnet stick to only one shoulder, that being the one where they were injected. Interestingly, these 22 people had only received one injection of a Wuhan Flu shot.

The remaining seven people in this same group all had the magnet stick to both shoulders.

According to Goudjil, the breakdown of which injections the vaccinated group received is as follows:

17 received at least one injection from Pfizer-BioNTech

Seven received at least one injection from AstraZeneca

Three received at least one injection from Moderna

Three received the single injection from Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

Six received both Pfizer-BioNTech injections

One received two injections from AstraZeneca

One received two injections from Moderna

You can review the study in its entirety at this link.

Chinese Virus injections are destroying people’s lives, including emotionally

Goudjil further found that in nearly every case, those who were vaccinated the earliest showed the strongest electromagnetic fields and associated bodily attraction to the magnet.

Conversely, those vaccinated more recently had a weaker magnetism, suggesting that it takes time for the full post-injection magnetic “imprint” to develop.

“The exercise being totally destabilising for the respondents, at no point were they asked to apply the magnet to any area other than the shoulders,” Goudjil clarified.

“It would have been very interesting to know whether the magnet also adhered to the neck, chest, forehead or leg areas and whether other objects such as spoons, scissors and smartphones also adhered.”

Goudjil noted that many who were initially willing to participate suddenly changed their minds after seeing the magnet stick to their skin. They apparently had no idea that Chinese Virus injections would cause them to become magnetic, and thus became fearful or full of panic.

The findings lend credence to ongoing speculation that Fauci Flu shots contain a substance called “Magneto” that is designed to travel into the brain and lodge itself there, allowing for outside control from an external source.

Think mind control through 5G towers, for instance, or a magnetic operation system or hard drive upon which medical “software” can be “uploaded” through future government injections.

Sadly, many people who are getting these injections have no clue about any of this. One lady who participated in the survey actually broke down crying after seeing what the magnet did to her, explaining to Goudjil that she did not even want to get injected but was basically forced to by her employer.

“During the exchanges, people clearly express their dismay by saying afterwards that they are taken as hostages,” Goudjil noted, explaining that he ultimately ended up stopping the study early because he was unable to “cope with the helplessness of people whose faces become petrified when they realise that they have been injected with a substance of which they know nothing.”

“Many acknowledge that this injection is non-consensual and that at no time were they given rational explanations, even if only from the point of view of the benefit-risk balance. After reflection and discussion, they then describe this act as: ‘mistake, madness, loophole, solution, or even blackmail.’”

More related news about the damage being caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

EFVV.eu

EFVV.eu

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts