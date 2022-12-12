Processed food is the real “pandemic,” and the government couldn’t care less about it

New research published in the journal JAMA Network says that between 280,000 and 325,000 people, depending on which datasets are used, die annually from obesity caused by a “really dangerous ‘virus’ that’s impacting everyone.” That “virus,” the study explains, is “highly addictive high-carb and sugary processed foods that are making everyone fat, lazy, and riddled with diseases.”

Another paper published by the National Math Foundation cites World Health Organization (WHO) data warning that obesity is on the rise, perhaps most notably among children.

“The obesity epidemic has extended from the general populace to our nation’s children,” that research explains. “Administrators, health officials, and politicians have already joined forces to combat what has been termed a ‘crisis proportion’ of childhood obesity.”

“Research has resulted in numerous community-based interventions, but progress is slow and resources limited. In combination, obesity and math illiteracy each pose a threat to the future of the United States and its principal resource – children.” (Related: Remember in 2017 when quack “scientists” declared that global warming, not processed food, causes diabetes?)

Grow and raise your own food and stop the chemical poisoning of you and your family

Yet another study out of Brazil highlights that “ultra-processed food consumption” is responsible for a 28 percent fast global rate of cognitive decline, as well as a 25 percent faster rate of decline in executive function, meaning mental skills needed every day to work, learn, and manage daily life.

The very same government officials who wanted you masked and “vaccinated” to “protect” you from a fictitious airborne virus are the ones responsible for allowing the use of toxic chemicals, preservatives, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the things people eat that are destroying their bodies and lives.

Does it make any sense to you? Of course not. The reason is because none of this is about protecting anyone from anything – except the globalists, of course, who are trying to protect themselves from you by terrorizing you with fake “pandemics” and force-feeding you engineered poison to destroy your health.

Interestingly, cognitive decline is on the rise throughout the developed West, including in the United States where the number of people expected to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia is expected to more than double by the year 2050.

In the Brazilian study, one group of people was fed unprocessed or minimally processed food while the other was fed common American food items like canned meat, processed cheese, and nutrient-stripped bread. A third group was also fed “ultra-processed foods,” meaning the worst of the worst nutritionally.

Rates of cognitive decline were, of course, worst in the latter group, while they were far less in the healthiest group. It turns out that eating food the way nature intended is optimal for one’s health.

“Despite the comprehensive studies showing how highly addictive processed foods are killing hundreds of thousands of Americans per year and are now linked to dementia, our government remains suspiciously quiet and unaffected by this ongoing deadly ‘pandemic,’” reported Revolver about these studies.

“A lot of the political food fights are a fake and the people at the top control both sides and this is actually how they control both sides,” added a commenter to the conversation.

“And now this seems to have been their move. Probably to get both sides to fight, but also to manage the fights and come out on top.”

More of the latest news about the junk food destruction of society can be found at JunkFood.news.

