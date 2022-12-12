Canada expands euthanasia “mercy” killing to ensnare society’s most vulnerable, including children

The passage of Bill C-7 in Canada has greatly expanded the country’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) law, which was passed in 2021 at the height of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic.”

It used to be that just terminally ill adults qualified to legally take their own lives with the help of another, but now poor people and even children are moving into the crosshairs of Canada’s budding euthanasia industry.

John-Henry Westen of LifeSiteNews spoke with Alex Schadenberg, executive director and international chair of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, about the expansion of assisted suicide in Canada – you can check out their interview at LifeSiteNews.

When asked by Westen if he believes euthanasia will be expanded in Canada to include “severely ill” infants, an idea floated by the Quebec College of Physicians, Schadenberg responded that if this happens, it will dramatically alter the concept of “mercy” killing.

Unlike adults, infants cannot opt to commit suicide. They have no way to consent in the same way as someone with full cognitive functionality, meaning it is more homicide at that point than suicide.

“Legalizing euthanasia for newborns totally changes the landscape of the issue of killing,” Schadenberg said.

“Now, why do I say that? They sold this concept of euthanasia to Canadians and they sold it to people all over the world for the same reason of, ‘It’s my choice. It’s my autonomy. My body, my choice, my freedom … I decide’.” (Related: Some Canadian hospice groups are pushing to euthanize children who became injured and are now “suffering” from covid jab injuries.)

Killing a child is murder, not assisted suicide

Schadenberg further explained how newborns are unable to ask for assisted suicide in the same way as an adult. Someone else has to decide for them, which makes euthanasia a misnomer in this context.

Killing a baby because the child is deemed to be unfit to live is a form of murder, not assisted suicide as the industry and groups like the Quebec College of Physicians are trying to argue is the case.

“The newborns can’t ask for it,” Schadenberg said. “The newborn has no autonomy per se. So you’re now saying, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to allow this based on killing someone because we consider their life not worth living.’”

This type of logic is rarely part of the conversation in Canada about expanded MAiD issues. The push for more eligibility is focused not around whether it is ethical or moral to kill more people in the name of assisted suicide, but rather around the industry’s apparent desire for more death and more money.

“What has happened to Canada?” asked a commenter. “Killing the homeless? Assisted suicide on the rise? Enforced covid jabs? Do the leaders of Canada have a death wish for their nation? What is going on up there? It’s starting to sound like Canada has become a death trap.”

“What is really concerning is that the Canadian medical community is pushing for euthanasia for children under 18 without parental consent, and for infants with any birth defect up to age one,” responded another.

“Of course mothers pressured by the leftist society will feel the need to kill their babies for whatever reason, just as long as they feel victimized somehow, some way. A birth defect could be anything from Down’s to having something as common as colic. This is beyond evil. Can humans like these doctors, politicians and leftists be more evil than demons themselves? Of course their media will celebrate these ‘heroines’ who kill their babies to maintain their careers and keep partying with their friends and multiple live-in partners.”

The latest news about Canada’s death industry can be found at Depopulation.news.

