Canada expands euthanasia “mercy” killing to ensnare society’s most vulnerable, including children

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseThe passage of Bill C-7 in Canada has greatly expanded the country’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) law, which was passed in 2021 at the height of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic.”

It used to be that just terminally ill adults qualified to legally take their own lives with the help of another, but now poor people and even children are moving into the crosshairs of Canada’s budding euthanasia industry.

John-Henry Westen of LifeSiteNews spoke with Alex Schadenberg, executive director and international chair of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, about the expansion of assisted suicide in Canada – you can check out their interview at LifeSiteNews.

When asked by Westen if he believes euthanasia will be expanded in Canada to include “severely ill” infants, an idea floated by the Quebec College of Physicians, Schadenberg responded that if this happens, it will dramatically alter the concept of “mercy” killing.

Unlike adults, infants cannot opt to commit suicide. They have no way to consent in the same way as someone with full cognitive functionality, meaning it is more homicide at that point than suicide.

“Legalizing euthanasia for newborns totally changes the landscape of the issue of killing,” Schadenberg said.

“Now, why do I say that? They sold this concept of euthanasia to Canadians and they sold it to people all over the world for the same reason of, ‘It’s my choice. It’s my autonomy. My body, my choice, my freedom … I decide’.” (Related: Some Canadian hospice groups are pushing to euthanize children who became injured and are now “suffering” from covid jab injuries.)

Killing a child is murder, not assisted suicide

Schadenberg further explained how newborns are unable to ask for assisted suicide in the same way as an adult. Someone else has to decide for them, which makes euthanasia a misnomer in this context.

Killing a baby because the child is deemed to be unfit to live is a form of murder, not assisted suicide as the industry and groups like the Quebec College of Physicians are trying to argue is the case.

“The newborns can’t ask for it,” Schadenberg said. “The newborn has no autonomy per se. So you’re now saying, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to allow this based on killing someone because we consider their life not worth living.’”

This type of logic is rarely part of the conversation in Canada about expanded MAiD issues. The push for more eligibility is focused not around whether it is ethical or moral to kill more people in the name of assisted suicide, but rather around the industry’s apparent desire for more death and more money.

“What has happened to Canada?” asked a commenter. “Killing the homeless? Assisted suicide on the rise? Enforced covid jabs? Do the leaders of Canada have a death wish for their nation? What is going on up there? It’s starting to sound like Canada has become a death trap.”

“What is really concerning is that the Canadian medical community is pushing for euthanasia for children under 18 without parental consent, and for infants with any birth defect up to age one,” responded another.

“Of course mothers pressured by the leftist society will feel the need to kill their babies for whatever reason, just as long as they feel victimized somehow, some way. A birth defect could be anything from Down’s to having something as common as colic. This is beyond evil. Can humans like these doctors, politicians and leftists be more evil than demons themselves? Of course their media will celebrate these ‘heroines’ who kill their babies to maintain their careers and keep partying with their friends and multiple live-in partners.”

The latest news about Canada’s death industry can be found at Depopulation.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.