Canadian hospice group pushes to normalize euthanasia of children who are “suffering” – many due to vaccine injuries

Canadian Virtual Hospice (CVH) just published a children’s “activity book” that suggests “suffering” kids are prime candidates for assisted suicide, also known as euthanasia.

On July 26, CVH announced to the world via Twitter that its MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) publication is now ready. It was “[c]reated for young people who have someone in their life who may have MAiD,” the tweet explains alongside a colorful, pro-death graphic clearly designed to appeal to children.

The publication contains many such images and graphics, as well as juvenile fonts, that ultimately lead kids to the discovery that there are three “medicines” that can kill a person. The goal is to make assisted suicide seem normal to children, as well as ease them into the idea that it is not just for old people.

MAiD is filled with propaganda designed to brainwash children into believing that euthanasia is easy, painless – this one is highly disputed even within euthanasia circles – and appropriate for people of all ages who are experiencing great difficulties living.

It goes along with another similar activity book called “Me and My Illness” that likewise suggests assisted suicide “doesn’t hurt” and is a normal way to handle chronic pain and other illnesses. (Related: New Zealand now paying euthanasia doctors $1,000 a pop to murder covid patients.)

“If the message being sent with this colourful and engaging activity book is that euthanasia is a normal, innocuous act that *doesn’t hurt* and is appropriate for anyone who is in pain, how can a sick and / or suffering child escape the conclusion that it may be an appropriate solution for them – especially once MAiD is extended to mature minors?” asks Alex Schadenberg, writing for LifeSiteNews.

Canadian taxpayers are funding their own demise

Back in 2004, CVH pioneered the virtual push for euthanasia in Canada. At the time, CVH launched the first ever web-based resource “platform [that] could address some of the national gaps in palliative care.”

CVH’s endeavor would be the first attempt at making euthanasia as easy as pie for Canadians to access by connecting them virtually to an array of health specialists geared towards assisted suicide.

In 2004, CVH achieved its goal with 34,000 cases. In 2020, that figure ballooned to 2.3 million cases.

CVH is heavily funded, by the way, by Canadian taxpayers. The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority throws cash at it, as does Health Canada and Veteran Affaires Canada.

According to Dr. Joel Zivot, an anesthesiologist and critical care doctor at the Emory University School of Medicine, there is no way to truly know whether or not euthanasia is painless as claimed by its proponents because nobody has ever truly tracked the process in a victim.

“Monitors aren’t used,” he says. “There are no monitors measuring brain waves or heart activity. Doctors say it would take away from the intimacy of the experience for the person and the family.”

In other words, it probably does hurt to be killed with pharmaceuticals, and the establishment is just giving excuses about “intimacy” as to why nobody should be allowed to find out for sure.

Zivot would like to see autopsies conducted on MAiD deaths to see exactly how the pharmaceutical poisons that end life impact a person’s body. Avoiding the use of paralyzing agents during the procedure would allow for a more realistic assessment of a MAiD recipient’s experience, he maintains.

“Kids who lose a parent or sibling to suicide can be deeply traumatised by the experience,” tweeted Dr. Christopher Lyon, expressing concerns about the new activity book from CVH.

“What happens with children when doctors *help* the suicide instead of stop it?”

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

