Aussie air carriers suppressing vaccine injuries, persecuting unvaxxed pilots

Glen Waters, who was fired from Virgin Australia Airlines after 20 years for declining the vaccine, is one example. His two decades of exemplary service came to an end in April 2022 after he received an email from the company informing him of his termination. According to the email, Waters committed “serious misconduct” for refusing to comply with Virgin’s vaccine mandate.

The company announced in September 2021 that all staff members – pilots, cabin crew and airport workers –  must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15 of that year. Waters and other employees who declined the shot for fear of vaccine injuries were sacked. They were luckier, however, as healthy employees injected with the vaccine started reporting a myriad of health issues. (Related: Pilots speak out about vaccine-induced injuries and deaths.)

Those injured by COVID-19 vaccines are now feeling the vile nature of the mandate and the coldness of the company.

“The company is actively trying to terminate anyone reporting vaccine injury. No doubt there are many more who are continuing to fly with troubling symptoms,” said Waters. He added that pilots who suffer vaccine injuries are scared of coming out –  fearing discrimination for being “anti-vaxxers” and termination from their companies.

Former Jetstar pilot Alan Dana is another example. The erstwhile training captain who worked for the budget subsidiary of Australian flag carrier Qantas was also dismissed for noncompliance with the company’s vaccine mandate. In response, he and 23 others established the Magnificent Qantas24 group.

Dana’s group later joined forces with Waters, who had been organizing his colleagues terminated by Virgin. The two organizations subsequently united to form Aussie Freedom Flyers, which fights for medical freedom and the cancellation of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Several American pilots permanently grounded by the COVID shot

The problem of vaccine-injured pilots is not limited to the Land Down Under. Several American pilots also reported vaccine injuries after complying with vaccine mandates.

Commercial pilot Bob Snow, who works for a major U.S. airline, saw his career hit an abrupt conclusion due to the vaccine. He was injected with the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson back in November 2021 as a result of the airline’s vaccine mandate. He “began experiencing issues a little over two months,” which prompted an abdominal CT scan.

Snow experienced sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in April 2022 immediately after landing at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas while awaiting the results of the CT scan. While he survived and recuperated at home, he lamented that he can no longer fly again in any capacity. His vaccine injury eventually resulted in “a significant loss of income and lifestyle.”

“It appears my flying career … has come to a rapid and unexpected conclusion, as SCA is a red flag to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) medical certification,” said Snow.

“Since my SCA, I have heard from several other airline personnel regarding potential vaccine injuries – up to and including cardiac issues,” added the former pilot. “Many crew members are very reluctant to divulge potential significant health issues for fear of losing their FAA medical certification and, potentially, their careers.”

Josh Yoder, co-founder of U.S. Freedom Flyers, attested to Snow’s comments. He described both airline companies and aviation industry unions as “state actors working in lockstep with the U.S. government [to] enforce unconstitutional [vaccine] mandates via a culture of fear.”

“Many pilots and other airline employees capitulated to the tactics of threats, harassment and intimidation perpetrated by the very companies they serve,” said Yoder.

Visit VaccineInjuryNews.com for more stories about pilots being injured by the COVID-19 shots.

Watch InfoWars founder Alex Jones discussing the death of four British Airways pilots after their vaccination below.

https://rumble.com/v1expxz-death-of-four-british-airways-pilots-after-their-vaccination.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Death of four British Airways pilots after their vaccination

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

