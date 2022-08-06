Fully vaccinated Californians getting reinfected with “covid” a second time

Last month, more than 50,000 people in California reportedly got “reinfected” with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) a second time, despite being “fully vaccinated.”

A local NBC affiliate in the Bay Area ran a segment about “reinfection risk” that made zero mention about the injections, even though they are clearly the cause of this latest “wave” of disease.

“Infectious disease specialists say the highly transmissible BA.5 variant is playing a critical role in the increase in reinfections,” proclaimed Marianne Favro – watch below:

California has one of the highest Vaccination rates in the country at 73% and a ton of them are getting Covid for a 2nd time.



They ruined businesses, they destroyed careers, they shoved the Science™️ down your throat for this outcome.pic.twitter.com/2KqNv9pcar — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 3, 2022

For the second time in two months, the segment goes on to explain, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who is said to be fully jabbed himself, tested “positive” for Chinese Germs. His symptoms, according to a tweet, were “mild” and included “intermittent grumpiness.”

“My apologies to anyone I might have exposed in recent hours or days,” Liccardo wrote disingenuously. “[P]lease test and follow CDC guidelines.”

If you got jabbed for covid, your immune system is probably shot

California is one of the most fully vaccinated states in the country with about 73 percent of the population having rolled up its sleeves. Why, then, is covid still a problem there?

The only answer “authorities” have is that the moronic (“omicron”) variant of the Fauci Flu evades the antibodies that the injections supposedly create inside a person’s body. (Related: Chinese Virus injections also cause AIDS.)

“We have had an incredible number of reinfections,” claims Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). “That’s been in our clinic, that’s been in the city.”

“I think it’s just that BA.5 evades antibodies, um, and it means – and the antibodies is [sic] what protects us from infections up here in the nose and mouth. So, there are just so many more reinfections, unfortunately, with BA.5.”

Gandhi says secondary infections with the Chinese Disease are almost always milder than the first, but people are apparently still freaking out and getting “tested” because two-and-a-half years of relentless covid propaganda has really done a number on their cognitive faculties.

The jabs have also done a number on their immune systems, it turns out. It appears as though the fully jabbed will now face a lifetime of chronic illness and recurring “covid” infections as the shots run their course.

“A relative is currently off of work with ‘Covid-19’ for not the 2nd or even the 3rd time – he has it a FOURTH time, and it’s the third infection since taking the shot,” wrote a commenter about what he is personally seeing in his own community.

“In other words, the shots destroyed any natural immunity he would have developed from the initial infection. Meanwhile this person’s brother – 2 years older, fatter, never works out and is a regular alcohol drinker, pureblood – caught it once, had a very mild case. The brother who works out constantly, goes to ‘spin class,’ never touches a drop of alcohol, and took 3 mRNA shots is down sick for the 4th time.”

Another pointed out that, based on the data, every state, country or area where covid injections were widely taken is now seeing a massive uptick in new infections.

“And then there is the 40% higher overall death rate in the U.S. in 2021 among working adults 18-65,” this person added.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

