COVID-jabbed pilots are suffering cardiac arrest, but the media remains silent to avoid creating “vaccine hesitancy”

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.An American pilot who almost died mid-flight from a cardiac arrest likely caused by Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines” has come forward to share his story with the alternative media.

Since the mainstream media is refusing to even touch the story, American Airlines Captain Robert Snow took the opportunity to talk to Stew Peters about it in a recent interview, which is available through Steve Kirsch’s website.

In a nutshell, Snow is incensed over the fact that the United States government is forcing pilots to take the injections – against the law, just to be clear – in order to keep their jobs.

The rule is egregious, tyrannical and simply makes no sense from an epidemiological perspective that assumes the injections actually provide protection (which they do not).

“Even more, what’s the benefit to vaccinating pilots?” Kirsch asked. “It’s not like the pilot is going to transmit COVID to the passengers. The chance of that happening is very close to zero.”

Suddenly pro-vax vs. anti-vax doesn’t matter when the airplane you’re in is at risk of crashing

Kirsch conducted an experiment to see which other news outlets picked up on Snow’s story. Using Google to perform a query both in the “All” search as well as the “News” search, Kirsch picked up zero stories from the “trusted” news outlets.

Of course, there were a few in the “All” search on alternative media sites, but not a single one from any major news source. In the “News” section on Google, not a single story about Snow appeared at all.

This is concerning because Snow’s incident during a recent flight could have caused a catastrophe resulting in mass casualties. It demonstrates the dangers of forcing these jabs on pilots who, at high altitudes, could suffer serious health effects that affect their performance.

God forbid this ever happens, but if a pilot were to die mid-flight, it would be up to the other one to safely fly and land the plane the rest of the way. And if anything happened to the other pilot for the same reasons, it would be game over.

Press California did pick up the story, according to one of Kirsch’s readers, however this is not exactly a mainstream source. It is difficult to say how many people might have seen the headline and read the story.

Another said that the Hill picked up the story and is planning to publish a piece about it, so we will see if that comes to fruition.

“Can we somehow sponsor Mr. Robert Snow and other injured pilots from various airlines to come out and participate in a panel discussion? (Of course, the airlines will be laying ’em off, so they will require financial protection …), wrote another.

“Given that this matter actually has the potential to affect people who would otherwise be uninterested in whether some stranger is injured by ‘bad luck’ or not, I believe this event has the potential to become massive.”

This same commenter went on to say that who in his right mind would care about anti-vax versus pro-vax if his plane was in jeopardy of crashing due to a jab injury? Widely disseminating the story might just get more people to think about the implications of these types of mandates.

“If the number of injured pilots is as high as this gentleman claims, we may have a chance to change the public’s mind,” the commenter further added.

“Unfortunately, I think the only way knowledge and admission of the vaxx’s devastation is going to go mainstream is by your average Joe/Jane seeing it happen to themselves and the people they know so much that it will be in their faces, left and right,” said another.

The latest news about the Fauci Flu shot genocide can be found at Genocide.news.

Sources include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.