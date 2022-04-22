TERRORFORMING hardware that removes CO2 from the atmosphere to destroy life on Earth suffers major setback from FREEZING temperatures

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.A large industrial project in Iceland that was supposed to start artificially removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere in order to stop “global warming” has frozen, ironically.

Climeworks’ “Orca” plant, a carbon removal facility located to the east of Reykjavik, is supposedly capable of capturing 4,000 metric tons of CO2 from the air every year through a process known as direct air capture of DAC. The idea is that by pulling all this CO2 out of the atmosphere, “climate change” would suddenly stop.

By the end of the decade, the project was supposed to capture as much as one million tons of CO2. The only problem is that the Climeworks facility is now frozen an unable to operate due to the harsh winter conditions of Iceland, where global warming apparently does not exist.

Climeworks says it is now making urgent modifications to the plant to get it to un-freeze, having only just put the plant online for the first time last September.

Iceland Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir praised the project when it first launched, calling it a “milestone” in the global fight against the alleged climate crisis.

Are we really supposed to take the climate fanatics seriously when they talk about removing CO2 from the air?

Like many things in Iceland, the DAC facility runs entirely on renewable energy captured from geothermal sources (i.e., underground heat and steam). This means it is about as sustainable as it gets.

And this is only just the beginning for Climeworks, which despite the freezing setback aims to scale the technology all around the world using large cash infusions from outside donors.

One of them is jeweler Swarovski, as well as Rothesay Life. These companies, along with several others, have contributed and raised about $650 million for Climeworks to scale its DAC technology.

For the company’s sake, it might want to figure out how to build a CO2 grabber that works in changing climate conditions so that it does not freeze or melt with the changing of the seasons.

“They developed a machine to remove CO2 from the air? It’s a joke, right?” asked one commenter at Carbon Herald in mockery of the project.

“Does no one see the irony in this?” asked another.

After successfully jailing bankster criminals and cleaning up the country following the 2008-09 financial collapse, Iceland sure has digressed at least on the climate front.

That anyone would take seriously a project that claims to be able to pull CO2 from the air for the sake of the planet – let alone fund such a ridiculous concept – says a lot about the state of dumbing down in our world.

Much like the plandemic, climate fanaticism is a religion that some people have bought into hook, line, and sinker. They believe that the planet will collapse unless corporations and politicians try to play God by recreating atmospheric conditions.

Well, the joke is on them, as God went ahead and froze their operations. He showed them in a hilarious way that freezing is the problem (at least in winter), not warming.

Seven years ago when Iceland at least did the right thing with its banking cartel, a Natural News commenter warned that the American people should have followed suit because they “have no idea what is about to happen to their country economically, socially, morally, and militarily.”

“America is about to experience a major transformation from a constitutional republic to an oligarchic, communist / fascist dictatorship, and because of the educational decline in America, the general population has nary a clue that this is about to take place in the former land of the ‘free,’” this person correctly predicted, the irony being that “green” energy policies would help lead the way into this transformation.

More related news about climate fanaticism can be found at Climate.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

CarbonHerald.com

NaturalNews.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.