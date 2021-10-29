CDC’s Nazi-style re-education camps already planned for police and US government workers who refuse the Covid clot shots

The Biden regime is already planning to reeducate government workers and police who refuse the blood-clotting gene therapy shots for man-made Covid-19. The CDC’s Director Rochelle Walensky announced plans for rewiring the brains of anyone who thinks blood-clotting injections aren’t healthy and safe, using psychotherapy to alter the thinking of unvaccinated humans who are enslaved by the government or who patrol cities and counties for violence.

Between 1938 and 1945, concentration camps for the reeducation of Jews were one of the primary ways the Nazis imposed their control. Anyone who fell out of compliance at the reeducation camps ended up at the extermination camps and were labeled enemies of the state. Everyone knows what happened next.

During the Holocaust, over 3 million people were exterminated after arriving at “reeducation” camps

If you disagree with any of the philosophies of the government, you have two choices and two choices only: Agree to complete mental conversion of support or be executed. That was Nazi Germany, and many other regime tactics for prisoners of war and enemies of the state. It looks like this is the plan for America also, as the insane Covid regime sets up internment camps to brainwash all police, military and government workers into getting the clot shots, or else.

The initial concentration camps set up in Nazi Germany were just called “detention centers” so people wouldn’t know they were being sent there to be executed if they didn’t bow down and swear allegiance to the new regime (most were killed anyway). These were not just the Jews that were rounded up, but also so-called “a-socials.” Today, the unvaccinated are the scapegoats, the “a-socials,” and the political dissidents.

US Police officers who don’t become the CDC’s new Covid-SS police force will be hauled off to concentration camps until they swear allegiance to Fauci

If you don’t believe in getting experimental gene therapy shots for the rest of your life, then you are an enemy of the state right now in the USA. Any police officers or government workers who refuse ongoing clot-shot therapy will soon be boarding buses and trains, heading for Covid Auschwitz for “reeducation,” according to the Center for Disease Creation Director, Rochelle “Mengele” Walensky.

All military members who deny the clot shots for China Flu will be discharged dishonorably, face prison time, lose all benefits, incur fines, lose all voting rights and lose the right to bear arms.

According to the CDC, anyone who doesn’t believe that myocarditis, blood clots, paralysis and blindness are not worthy conditions for the “greater good” are domestic terrorists who must get “counseling” or face the wrath of the Communist Biden Regime. “There is a plan, should ‘these people’ not want to be vaccinated,” says Dr. Mengele Walensky. Fauci said that his plan is to coerce Americans into getting vaccinated, and if that doesn’t work, he’ll “mandate them.” Mandates mean getting fired from your job and locked out of basic societal functions, including attending school and shopping for food and basic necessities. None of this is legal, by the way.

American taxpayer dollars will be used to pay for the Covid concentration camps, according to Dr. Mengele Walensky. Netflix already has a series of false-narrative “educational” films about Covid, to brainwash people into getting the deadly vaccines, so these will probably be projected on huge screens at the death camps for “rebel” police and government workers.

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news to stay informed of the engineered pitfalls of the Covid scamdemic. It doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir, masks and ventilators are compounding the problems of the pandemic, creating a pandemic of their own.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

ZeroHedge.com

