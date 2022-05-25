Airlines looking to CUT required training hours for new pilots due to desperate shortage of pilots… whom they killed with covid vaccines, of course

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.A nationwide pilot shortage largely caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandates has many airline carriers considering a decrease in training standards as the solution.

Because many seasoned pilots became injured or are now dead because of the injections – or retired early in order to avoid being forced to take them – the airline industry is now short on employees to fly planes. As a result, the transportation sector wants to make it easier for new pilots to get licensed more quickly with fewer training hours.

This threatens the safety of passengers, of course, but it is the price that the general public may need to pay in order for airline carriers to stay in business – otherwise the industry could collapse.

According to reports, the number of flying hours required to become a commercial airline pilot would be halved. This is known as cutting corners, and it could be coming to an airline near you.

“The pilot shortage for the industry is real, and most airlines are simply not going to be able to realize their capacity plans because there simply aren’t enough pilots, at least not for the next five-plus years,” said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby during the company’s recent quarterly earnings call.

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said much the same in a recent YouTube video, apologizing to the public for having to cancel many flights in recent months due to the pilot shortage.

“We had 63 fewer pilots than what we planned for when we built our schedule,” Minicucci said, adding that this has caused a “ripple effect” throughout the company that requires more extreme response measures.

“By the time we caught this error, April and May schedules were bid on by our pilots and flight attendants, making it impossible to sufficiently adjust schedules to avoid cancellations.”

Lindsey Graham of South Carolina wants to increase pilot retirement age from 65 to 67

In addition to making it easier for any random Joe to get a pilot license with fewer hours, some in the airline industry are also dropping the longtime requirement that pilots have a college degree in order to fly airplanes.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also wants to increase the pilot retirement age from 65 to 67, which would keep older pilots up in the air for several more years than is currently allowed.

Delta Airlines announced back in January that it is increasing pilot pay and offering large sign-on bonuses to new pilots. The company is also axing the requirement that pilots hold a four-year college degree.

“While we feel as strongly as ever about the importance of education, there are highly qualified candidates – people who we would want to welcome to our Delta family – who have gained more than the equivalent of a college education through years of life and leadership experience,” the company announced.

“Making the four-year degree requirement preferred removes unintentional barriers to our Delta flight decks.”

Meanwhile, some of the families of passengers who have died in air crashes are speaking out against the changes, warning that they could lead to more accidents in the air that cost more lives.

The 2009 crash of Colgan Air 3407, for instance, is the reason why the number of flight hour requirements to become a pilot increased to 1,500 hours in the first place. Now, several carriers including Delta, American, United, and regional carrier Republic Airways want to halve that number to just 750 hours.

“While anyone can request an exemption, it does not mean it will be granted,” said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a statement following a request from Republic to halve the existing flight hour requirement.

To keep up with the latest news about the implosion of the global economy, be sure to visit Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DailyWire.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.