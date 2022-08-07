Study finds that forced business closures during covid did NOTHING to stop spread

Did forcing small businesses to close and eventually go out of business do anything to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19)? Not according to a new study, which found that government-imposed lockdowns did absolutely nothing to fight the Fauci Flu.

Researchers out of Japan, who published their work in the journal Scientific Reports, say that their large-scale, nationally representative, longitudinal survey revealed that funneling all economic activity into big-box stores, which remained open throughout the plandemic, and starving family-owned restaurants and bars of their livelihoods is “not an efficient way” to stop the transmission of Chinese Germs.

“… we found that the early closure of restaurants and bars decreased the utilization rate among young persons and those who visited these places before the pandemic. However, symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 did not decrease in these active and high-risk subpopulations,” a summary of the paper explains, adding that destroying the free economy “does not contribute to the suppression of SARS-CoV-2.”

The peer-reviewed paper focused on Japan because, for the first two months of the plandemic, government officials there shut down restaurants and bars as their only mitigation strategy. This allowed the researchers to isolate that one variable for assessment purposes.

“From the perspective of public policy implications, our study suggests that the early closure of full-service restaurants and bars, without any other concurrent policies, is not an efficient way to suppress SARS-CoV-2,” the paper explains.

“Given the large detrimental effects on employment, alternative measures for full-service restaurants and bars should be considered before they are closed completely.”

The only thing destroying the economy did was reduce “cough” among college graduates, study claims

Researchers tracked a number of symptoms as part of their assessment, including rates of fever, sore throat, headache, and smell and taste disorder. They evaluated the prevalence of these symptoms both during the lockdown and during times when no restrictions were in place.

Based on this, they determined that there was “no discernible decrease in the symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 except the reduction of ‘cough’ among college graduates.”

In other words, the globalists who essentially destroyed the global economy, which is now collapsing in real time, in the name of “public health” did so in vain – unless global economic destruction was their true hidden goal, of course.

Former Trump adviser Deborah Birx pretty much admits to this in her new book. As we recently reported, Birx and her pal Tony Fauci pretty much made everything up on the fly, including lockdowns and mask mandates that had zero scientific backing.

Birx takes credit for imposing the society-destroying lockdowns that resulted in thousands of small businesses going under at the same time that multinational corporations raked in record profits – and took in billions more from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) scam.

Birx claims she was supported by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who ever since his father-in-law left the White House has flown under the radar. Former Vice President Mike Pence was also apparently on board with all the plandemic tyranny.

A recent survey published by the Small Business Roundtable says that an astounding 31 percent of American small businesses did not operate at all as a result of Birx’s lockdowns.

“The real question is why is she coming clean about this now?” asked a commenter at Natural News about Birx’s sudden confessions. “Fauci has shown no such repentance.”

“They’re so far gone into their mental illness that they brag about their nefarious deeds,” responded another. “These are truly sick people.”

“One look at Fauci, Birx, etc. and it becomes clear that none of them are scientists or honest people,” wrote another. “They look and act like sock puppets for a killing industry. They are prostitutes implicated in mass murder.”

The latest news about the Chinese Flu can be found at Pandemic.news.

