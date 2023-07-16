WHO, CDC and Bill Gates pushing for peel-and-stick vaccine patches mailed directly to people’s homes

To get more people to accept his chemical injections, billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates in concert with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working on a new microneedle vaccine patch technology whereby people will be able to peel-and-stick the patches on themselves through the mail service.

We are told that mRNA gene therapy technology can be implemented into these patches, which can theoretically be mailed through the United States Postal Service (USPS) to every household in the country.

The apparent goal is to continually inject people’s bodies with gene therapy chemicals that over time will change their bodily functions and alter their immune systems. It would seem to be some kind of Humanity 2.0 agenda involving transhumanism and other deviousness.

None of this is about health, just to be clear. Gates is interested in just two things: making money and genocide. And his new Big Pharma proposal for microneedle peel-and-stick vaccines through the mail will advance that agenda by leaps and bounds if enough people end up complying with it.

(Related: Gates is currently testing a new microneedle vaccine “patch” for infants and babies.)

Direct-to-consumer vaccine patches means more money for Big Pharma

Right now, the only way to get a vaccine is to visit a doctor’s office or the local pharmacy. A consumer cannot just go pick up a vaccine off the shelf and administer it directly – someone else has to do it and sign off on it.

The new peel-and-stick technology bypasses all of that. The goal is to market microneedle vaccine patches directly to consumers, allowing them to order online and have them delivered in the mail.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the WHO, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and various other globalist groups are all pushing for this technology because, admittedly, it will allow their vaccines to reach “the most remote locations” throughout the world.

By reaching the most remote locations, Gates et al. will be able to rake in more cash while killing millions of additional people. This culling of the herd combined with consolidation of wealth is a globalist dream come true, which is why globalists everywhere are calling the technology “groundbreaking” and a “game changer.”

Eventually, there will not even be any more injectable vaccines of the traditional variety. If vaccine patches are normalized and mainstreamed, then people everywhere will be “jabbing” themselves at will through the mail.

“Whether it is delivered by a needle or a patch, a VMAP is a biological product that atypically manipulates the immune system to provoke strong inflammatory responses that can lead to injury or death for some who receive it,” warns National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) co-founder and president Barbara Loe Fisher about the technology.

“If you look at the medical literature describing microneedle vaccine patches, what you see is a lot of hype about how much easier it will be for the vaccinators to slap a patch on a child’s skin instead of using a needle, and how the ‘painless’ patch can reduce vaccine hesitancy.”

Fisher would go on in a statement to The Defender to explain that it is a misnomer for the globalists to claim that people are vaccine hesitant because of the delivery method rather than because of the product being delivered, which they do not want.

“It has never been about how the product is delivered,” Fisher said. “It has always been about the lack of evidence demonstrating safety.”

Brian Hooker, PhD, PE, the senior director of science and research at Children’s Health Defense, added that calling it a “vaccine patch” is deceptive in that many people will falsely mistake them for nicotine patches like the kind smokers use.

Bill Gates and his globalist buddies live to vaccinate. Learn more at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

