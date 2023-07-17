With malaria cases on the rise, here are some NATURAL ways to prevent mosquito bites

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedThe latest public health scare to make headlines is malaria, which the powers that be say is spreading in Florida and Texas by infected mosquitoes. With this news comes increased demand for mosquito remediation protocols, including natural remedies.

There are well-known mosquito repellant chemicals like DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide), allethrin, N,N-diethyl mandelic acid amide, and dimethyl phthalate that are approved by United States regulatory agencies – but are they safe?

Chemical-based mosquito repellants such as these might work, but they are also dangerous. They harm synthetic fabrics and plastics and cause adverse reactions such as allergies, dermatitis, and cardiovascular and neurological damage.

“Using synthetic repellents has disturbed ecosystems, contributed to insecticide resistance, the resurgence of mosquito populations, and has adversely affected other organisms,” one report explains about additional problems caused by these chemicals.

Rather than use chemicals, why not try applying essential oils like citronella, eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint, or basil to your skin? These have been scientifically shown to naturally repel mosquitos without the need for DEET or other similar chemicals.

There are also safe and effective anti-malaria drugs such as hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) that can give you and your family piece of mind in the event that you are bitten by mosquitoes.

Malarone, chloroquine, doxycycline, mefloquine, primaquine, and tafenoquine – all of these can be taken prophylactically to keep your body protected against a possible malaria infection.

“Hydroxychloroquine, a well-known immunomodulatory drug approved by the FDA has been used for 60 years to treat malaria,” reports explain.

“Because of its long elimination half-life of 30 to 45 days, weekly dosing can prevent malaria, and a brief 48-hour treatment course can be used to treat the disease once acquired.”

(Related: Did you know that billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates unleashed genetically modified [GMO] mosquitoes that are secretly “vaccinating” people without their consent?)

Applying essential oils to your skin is a great natural way to repel mosquitoes

One of the easiest ways to protect against mosquito bites and a possible malaria infection is to create an environment around your home and outdoor spaces that mosquitoes hate. This includes:

• Removing all unnecessary standing water from all areas around your home.

• Repairing damaged windows and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

• Using ultraviolet (UV) light traps to lure and catch mosquitoes.

• Using air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and fans to help cool down a space and regulate humidity.

• Timing outdoor activities to avoid dusk and dawn.

• Wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants whenever working outside – don’t forget socks.

• Washing off sweat from your skin to deter mosquitoes from being attracted to it.

• Creating an outdoor firepit and having bonfires, the smoke from which repels mosquitoes.

• Using citronella candles whenever and wherever mosquitoes are a problem.

Concerning the essential oil approach, a 2019 systematic review published in the Malaria Journal looked at 62 different studies on their effectiveness against Anopheles mosquitoes, which are notorious for causing malaria.

Ligusticum sinense extract, followed by citronella, pine, Dalbergia sissoo, peppermint, and Rhizophora mucronate oils, had the highest repellent effects, with protection ranging from 9.1 to 11.5 hours,” the study found.

“Essential oils from plants such as lavender, camphor, catnip, geranium, jasmine, broad-leaved eucalyptus, lemongrass, lemon-scented eucalyptus, Amyris, eucalyptus, carotin, cedarwood, chamomile, cinnamon oil, juniper, cajeput, soya bean, rosemary, niaouli, olive, Tagetes, violet, sandalwood, Litsea, galbanum, and Curcuma longa also repelled different species of mosquitoes for around eight hours.”

Basil, garlic oil, witch hazel, topical apple cider vinegar, and catnip are also powerful repellants for mosquitoes.

“We make our own jewelweed juice for poison ivy and that works, too,” one commenter wrote about another natural remedy.

“Recently while getting bit around the campfire, we discovered if we sprayed our ankles, arms, etc. with jewelweed juice, the bugs seemed to leave us alone.”

More news about natural remedies can be found at Natural.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.