SHOCK STUDY: Covid jab spike proteins persist in brain tissue, potentially causing long-term brain damage

A new pre-print paper published at bioRxiv reveals that long after a person gets "vaccinated" for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) with an mRNA series of injections, the spike proteins generated as a result of the shots persist in their brain tissue.

Researchers out of Germany and Denmark evaluated brain tissue samples both in mouse models and post-mortem humans, looking for the presence and distribution of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. They specifically looked at the skull-meninges-brain axis.

They found that spike protein from the shots accumulates in the skull marrow, brain meninges, and brain parenchyma, further explaining that the “injection of the spike protein alone caused cell death in the brain, highlighting a direct effect on brain tissue.”

(Related: Experts warned this would happen but were ignored.)

Even long after a “positive” covid test and infection has passed, spike proteins continue to remain lodged in the human brain. Researchers say these lingering spike proteins could contribute to long-term neurological symptoms such as brain “fog” and brain tissue loss.

“The spike protein was associated with neutrophil-related pathways and dysregulation of the proteins involved in the PI3K-AKT as well as complement and coagulation pathway,” the paper explains.

“Overall, our findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 spike protein trafficking from CNS borders into the brain parenchyma and identified differentially regulated pathways may present insights into mechanisms underlying immediate and long-term consequences of SARS-CoV-2 and present diagnostic and therapeutic opportunities.”

Do covid jab spike proteins EVER leave the body?

Up until recently, the federal government, along with some state and local authorities, were pressing Americans to continue getting repeated covid shots and “boosters,” claiming that doing so was the only way to prevent this type of toxic buildup from occurring.

It turns out that the more covid shots a person takes, the more these spikes proteins and who-knows-what-else gets distributed throughout the body, including inside brain tissue, resulting in potentially very serious long-term health problems.

Early on, the world was promised that the contents of these shots dissipate not long after they are injected, leaving behind nothing more than immunity and protection against covid. We now know that this was all a lie, and that the contents of the shots do linger, perhaps forever, while the protection does not.

Walter Chestnut from WMCResearch.org was warning about this back in 2021 following the launch of Operation Warp Speed. He stated that the “robust immune response” the shots supposedly produce, at least according to government officials, “may come at a lethal cost” – and he was right.

It turns out that numerous peer-reviewed studies even back then revealed that spike proteins from the injections lodge themselves throughout the body and stay there, deactivating a person’s telomerase, causing premature aging and possibly death.

As telomeres shorten over time, they expose a person’s DNA to increasing levels of corruption, which is when aging symptoms really start to appear. In the case of covid shots, their spike proteins appear to accelerate the breakdown of telomerase, resulting in rapid aging and premature death for many.

“They will soon be begging for a cure from this new pestilence that they invited into their bodies,” one person wrote about the “fully vaccinated” who are likely regretting their decision to get jabbed right about now.

“Maybe the ‘vaccinated dead’ will be the group to rise up and destroy their makers, kind of like in the book ‘Frankenstein,’” wrote another. “That would be ironic, but I am sure these b***ards who made the ‘vaccine’ have already gamed out that scenario as a possibility.”

The latest news about the mounting injury and death tolls from Fauci Flu injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

BioRxiv.org

DrEddyMD.com

WMCResearch.org

