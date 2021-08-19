“Repeated injections will be lethal,” warns researcher on how the covid vaccine spike protein destroys natural immunity

An independent analysis of the immune failure that tends to occur after someone gets “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) has revealed that at least one of the causes is a buildup of vaccine-induced spike proteins inside the body.

Walter Chesnut of WMCResearch.org warns that the “robust immune response” triggered by the shots “may come at a lethal cost,” whether that manifests immediately or later on down the road.

Chesnut found after reviewing a peer-reviewed scientific study and an informative lecture that once the vaccine spike proteins really settle in and start doing what they were designed to do, an injected person’s telomerase becomes inactivated.

Telomerase, in case you are unfamiliar with it, is an enzyme in human DNA that regulates aging. As the telomeres that encapsulate DNA shorten over time, aging really starts to ramp up. This would suggest that Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections are accelerating the aging process.

1) LETHAL RECIPROCATION: THE IMMUNE RESPONSE TO THE SPIKE PROTEIN VS. THE SPIKE PROTEIN'S INACTIVATION OF TELOMERASE – AN EXPLANATION FOR THE RECENT EVENTS IN ISRAEL



The "robust immune response" generated by the spike protein may come at a lethal cost. A recent paper published pic.twitter.com/F4JlPvQbSA — Walter M Chesnut (@Parsifaler) August 15, 2021

The study from which Chesnut drew his conclusions, published in the Journal of Bacteriology & Parasitology, “convincingly demonstrates” that the vaccine spike proteins have “deleterious effects on telomerase, impairing its synthesis,” Chesnut says.

“With [sic] this activity is inhibited, it takes time for the inevitable immune cell exhaustion to appear,” he adds. “This may be the signature Trojan Horse ‘gift’ of the spike. Whatever short-lived immune response is fool’s gold replacing the ability of the immune system to replenish itself.”

Covid vaccines are destroying people’s telomerase just like chemotherapy, causing them to age rapidly

This phenomenon is already being observed in Israel, one of the most covid vaccinated countries in the world. The long-term effects of the shots are accelerating in their manifestation, showing that the vaccine spike proteins “may be chronically present” inside people’s bodies where they are “continually suppressing telomerase.”

Without telomerase, lecturer Elizabeth Blackburn warns, “key cells in the body are unable to replenish themselves and ‘run out’ well before they should in the course of a normal lifespan.” You can watch Blackburn’s lecture below:

“We are basically seeing the effects of CHEMOTHERAPY with the spike protein. But in a very unique way,” Chesnut says. “Quickly replicating cells are being exhausted. We can now explain the all too common reports of hair loss, for example.”

In other words, Fauci Flu shots are bombarding people’s bodies with spike proteins that act similarly to chemotherapy, causing their immune systems to collapse and not be replenished. They are nothing more than death injections disguised as “medicine.”

This would explain why the vast majority of new “covid” patients being admitted to hospitals are people who took the jabs in obedience to the government and are now paying the price for their error.

None of this is a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to everything that the independent experts have been warning about concerning the vaccines and their spike proteins. To those who put their faith in Fauci, however, the chickens are now coming home to roost.

“They will soon be begging for a cure from this new pestilence that they invited into their bodies,” wrote one Infowars commenter about what will eventually become of everyone who took the jab.

“Maybe the ‘vaccinated dead’ will be the group to rise up and destroy their makers, kind of like in the book ‘Frankenstein.’ That would be ironic, but I am sure these bastards who made the ‘vaccine’ have already gamed out that scenario as a possibility.”

Another commenter asked why Americans are allowing the likes of Fauci to get away with openly pushing these genocide injections as he threatens to shut down the country again if the “unvaccinated” holdouts refuse to obey his orders.

It increasingly appears as though the real “pandemic” is hiding inside the vaccines, and that the virus was merely the ruse to get people to line up and take lethal injections, the contents of which would then be “shed” onto others, including people who refused the jabs in the first place.

In a more recent tweet about how people can deal with the vaccine-induced destruction of telomeres, which is associated with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s, ferroptosis, hypothalamus and autophagy, Chesnut tweeted a link to a paper about reishi mushroom – see below:

Telomeres. Parkinson's. Alzheimer's. Ferroptosis. Hypothalamus. Autophagy. All I have focused on.



REISHI MUSHROOM??!!!



Please read this fascinating paper from May. Thoughts?https://t.co/SuUEvHTmm4 — Walter M Chesnut (@Parsifaler) August 17, 2021

The covid vaccine spike protein “turns off transcription of / depletes AUF1 and WRN deleting telomeres,” Chesnut wrote in another tweet. “It is a catastrophe. This is what you are now seeing just the beginning of.”

“You can DELETE TELOMERES,” Chesnut further warns. “Here we report that cells lacking WRN exhibit DELETION OF TELOMERES. A form of cell death you may not know of: Synthetic Lethality. Depletion of WRN induced.”

Be sure to check out Chesnut’s website to keep up with his latest research.

More of the latest news stories about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination agenda can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

