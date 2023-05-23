Most “covid” deaths were actually VENTILATOR infection deaths, study finds

It turns out that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) would have mostly just been another seasonal influenza-like illness with an average death rate had the powers that be not forced ventilators onto sick patients.

The use of ventilators throughout the “pandemic,” a new study has found, resulted in many patients developing a secondary bacterial pneumonia infection, which was directly responsible for a large percentage of deaths during that were ultimately blamed on “covid.”

It was not covid that killed all these people, in other words: it was the ventilators, which never should have been the go-to for “treatment,” but for some reason were.

“Our study highlights the importance of preventing, looking for, and aggressively treating secondary bacterial pneumonia in critically ill patients with severe pneumonia, including those with COVID-19,” said Benjamin Singer, a pulmonologist from Northwestern University in Illinois who helped lead the study.

(Related: Remember when investigators discovered pallets full of covid ventilators dumped in a Miami-Dade landfill?)

Don’t trust medical authorities who profit from sickness and death, because that’s what happened during covid

Singer and his team evaluated the medical records of 585 people who were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Northwestern Memorial Hospital during the “pandemic.” All of them had severe pneumonia and / or respiratory failure, and 190 of them tested “positive” for the Fauci Flu.

Using machine learning to crunch the data, Singer and his team were able to group the patients based on their condition, as well as the amount of time they spent in the ICU before either dying or being released.

What they discovered is that one of the prevailing theories about a cytokine storm being responsible for all the severe covid deaths is not true, and that the real cause involved the use of mechanical ventilators.

“The findings refute the idea that a cytokine storm following COVID-19 – an overwhelming inflammation response causing organ failure – was responsible for a significant number of deaths,” Science Direct reported. “There was no evidence of multi-organ failure in the patients studied.”

“Instead, COVID-19 patients were more likely to develop ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) and for longer periods. Cases where VAP didn’t respond to treatment were significant in terms of the overall mortality rates in the study.”

Singer explained that some of the patients did survive, but only because they were able to overcome the secondary pneumonia infections they developed as a result of being placed on a ventilator, which was part of the official covid protocol at hospitals.

“Our data suggested that the mortality related to the virus itself is relatively low, but other things that happen during the ICU stay, like secondary bacterial pneumonia, offset that,” he added.

The reason why ventilators and other deadly interventions such as remdesivir were used through covid is because the government was reimbursing hospitals large amounts of money for every patient that was placed on them, regardless of the health outcome. Because of this, many people died who otherwise would have lived had real treatments been administered.

It cannot be stressed enough that if covid was treated just like any other coronavirus, including the common cold, millions more people would have lived – but instead they died because of all the hysteria and misinformation that was spread by the government and the pharmaceutical industry, both of which pushed ventilators, remdesivir, face masks, and later the so-called “vaccines.”

“The relatively long length of stay among patients with COVID-19 is primarily due to prolonged respiratory failure, placing them at higher risk of VAP,” the study states.

The covid jig is up, finally. To learn more about what happened and why, visit Plague.info.

