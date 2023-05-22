CDC hopes to silence vaccine “hesitancy” by partnering with “social and behavior change” brainwashing initiative

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.A trashy-looking drug dealer from Columbia, S.C., who worked as a Walmart pharmacist in Biloxi, Miss., before going on maternity leave and proudly quitting on the day after it ended in the hopes of not having “to pay back your leave benefits and be able to be paid out for PTO” (personal time off) has apparently made it a big part of her life’s purpose to harass good and honest doctors online in order to destroy their careers and lives.

The pharmacist’s social media name is “Savannah,” and she has been busy lately targeting Stanford University-educated Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an ear, nose, and throat doctor with impeccable credentials, for helping to save people’s lives with ivermectin. Bowden is also an outspoken skeptic concerning the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, which is another reason why she landed in Savannah’s crosshairs.

With the help of another online troll named Dr. Danielle Jones, an OBGYN who posts under the handle of @MamaDoctorJones on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter, put out a defamatory video about Bowden accusing her of “grifting,” rejecting science, and profiting from those who questioned the so-called “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). Savannah helped out by further reporting Bowden to the Texas Medical Board.

Bowden used to work at Houston Methodist Hospital but was fired for helping patients rather than drugging them up with experimental mRNA (messenger RNA) chemicals. She continues to face hateful harassment from the likes of Savannah and her followers, who are hellbent on destroying her life for defying their herd stupidity.

“Because she has so many followers, when she makes a video about you, you get an army of people coming after you,” Bowden said about Jones and her ilk. “A lot of fake people [writing] reviews. That’s one of the biggest things. You can’t get them removed. I’ve tried to get them removed, and I can prove that they’re not my patients.”

(Related: Facebook is also involved in trying to stop vaccine “hesitancy” through harassment and bullying.)

Did you know your tax dollars are being used to fund these online harassment and bullying campaigns?

It turns out that Savannah and Jones are just two of many online trolls whose views align with those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is trying to stop all vaccine “hesitancy” and skepticism by unleashing angry mobs of these kinds of people online.

Savannah is part of a group called Shots Heard that describes itself as “a rapid-response digital cavalry dedicated to protecting the online safety of health care providers and practices.” The group is part of The Public Good Projects, or PGP, which says it is a “public health nonprofit specializing in large-scale media monitoring programs, social and behavior change interventions, and cross-sector initiatives.”

One of PGP’s other initiatives is called the Public Health Communications Collaborative, or PHCC, which is part of the CDC Foundation, a non-profit arm of the CDC established by Congress. The goal of all this is to “decrease misinformation and increase vaccine demand worldwide” using social media influencers like Savannah and Jones to get the job done.

The rabbit hole goes deep concerning all the tentacles of this web of harassment and bullying that exist, and who is behind them. What we know for sure is that Congress is responsible for all this, as it is using American taxpayer dollars to help fund the destruction of good and honest doctors who actually save lives rather than collect a paycheck in exchange for mass-drugging the public with experimental drugs.

“Being monitored on social media is nothing new to communists,” one commenter wrote about all this.

The latest news about the corrupt activity of the CDC can be found at CDC.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.