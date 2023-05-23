Pfizer documents: “Report 71” shows more horrific drug industry crimes against humanity

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports normal energy levels, cardiovascular health, and the nervous system.Dr. Naomi Wolf of DailyClout.io has released new information from the Pfizer documents about musculoskeletal events of special interest, or AESIs, that we now know are linked to “vaccination” with Pfizer’s mRNA Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” series.

Dubbed “Report 71,” the latest drop from Dr. Wolf was put together by Dr. Barbara Gehrett, MD, Dr. Joseph Gehrett, MD, Dr. Chris Flowers, MD, and Loree Britt.

Ben Armstrong of “The Ben Armstrong Show” also covered Report 71, along with other pertinent information that you can hear more about in the video posted at his website.”

“Report 71 is about musculoskeletal adverse events of special interest, and it turns out that they affected 8.5 percent of the post-marketing dataset in Pfizer’s database, including four children and one infant,” Dr. Wolf revealed.

“Women were affected at a ratio of almost 4:1 over men, and you’ll remember that I’ve often said that joint pain is the number-one side effect in the Pfizer documents, but the CDC doesn’t mention it.”

This would explain why so many people these days are having to get shoulder, hip, or knee replacements, or why their ankles are giving out. This includes young, otherwise healthy people who got the Pfizer jab and are now suffering from joint paint, or are limping.

“The bottom line is there were 3,600 cases of musculoskeletal adverse events, 8.5 percent, the 3,600 patients reported 3,640 adverse events of this kind,” Dr. Wolf further explained. “Of these, 44 percent were classified by Pfizer as serious, and this is actually report 71.”

(Related: Other portions of the Pfizer documents show that at least 800 people who participated in covid injection trials never finished because they became injured or died.)

Pfizer only tracked AESIs from its covid jab for 90 days following initial U.K. release on Dec. 1, 2020

Report 71 of the Pfizer documents specifically lists the group of AESIs detected as including diagnoses for arthralgia (joint pain), arthritis (joint inflammation), arthritis of a bacterial nature, chronic fatigue syndrome, polyarthritis (inflammation of multiple joints), post-viral fatigue syndrome, and rheumatoid arthritis (an autoimmune and inflammatory disease).

Keep in mind that the figures and percentages unveiled by Dr. Wolf only include those cases that were reported to and tracked by Pfizer within the first 90 days of the jab’s release starting on Dec. 1, 2020, in the United Kingdom. Nearly two weeks later, the Trump administration launched Operation Warp Speed to bring the Pfizer jab to the U.S. as well.

We know from Report 71 that the time between the jab’s administration and the onset of AESIs ranged from less than 24 hours to up to 32 days. About half of the adverse events occurred within the first 24 hours after injection.

While adults were the primary victims, there were some children and babies who also became damaged, as Dr. Wolf mentioned. Keep in mind that at the time when Pfizer administered these jabs to children, its injection had not yet been approved for use in people under the age of 16.

By far, the most common AESI reported was arthralgia (joint pain), accounting for 97 percent of cases. This was followed by 70 cases of arthritis (2 percent), 26 cases of rheumatoid arthritis (less than 1 percent), and five other AESIs involving polyarthritis (less than 1 percent).

Amazingly, Pfizer’s conclusion from all this was that “[t]his cumulative case review does not raise new safety issues,” though the company promised to continue its “surveillance” efforts, the results of which would have not been released for nearly eight decades had Pfizer gotten its way to withhold such data from the public until after the current generation of people had already long since passed away.

The latest news about the Pfizer documents can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

